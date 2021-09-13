Toyoda Gosei Increases Interior/Exterior Part Production Capacity in USA

KIYOSU, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) is expanding production capacity at TG Missouri Corporation, one of its American production subsidiaries, to further develop its production network in the key North American market.





In addition to expansion of TG Missouri’s Headquarters Plant (Perryville Plant), a new building has been purchased for the Indiana Plant, where injection molding machines, painting booths and other equipment will be installed to handle the growing sales of radiator grilles and other interior and exterior parts in the USA. The total investment will be approximately USD 40 million, and new facilities will be fitted with the latest energy-saving equipment to promote environmentally-friendly manufacturing.

Outline of TG Missouri

Name TG Missouri Corporation Established April 1986 Capital USD 30 million Shareholders Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 80%, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 20%



(Americas headquarters for Toyoda Gosei Group) Plants Perryville Plant (HQ) Indiana Plant Mississippi Plant Location Perryville, Missouri New Albany, Indiana Batesville, Mississippi Products Interior/exterior products



(Radiator grilles, bumpers, etc.) Safety systems



(Airbags, steering wheels) Interior/exterior products (Instrument panel peripheral parts,



registers, console boxes, etc.) Interior/exterior products (Instrument panel peripheral parts,



registers, console boxes, etc.) Safety systems



(Steering wheels) Area Land Approx. 995,000 m2 Approx. 64,000 m2

After expansion: Approx. 102,000 m2 Approx. 56,000 m2 Buildings Approx. 118,000 m2 After expansion: Approx. 120,000 m2 Approx. 16,000 m 2 After expansion: Approx. 26,000 m2 Approx. 9,000 m2 Employees 1,634 (as of July 31, 2021) 244 (as of July 31, 2021) 110 (as of July 31, 2021)

Contacts

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Contact: Chihiro Suzuki



inquiry@mail.toyoda-gosei.co.jp