Toyoda Gosei Increases Interior/Exterior Part Production Capacity in USA

KIYOSU, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) is expanding production capacity at TG Missouri Corporation, one of its American production subsidiaries, to further develop its production network in the key North American market.
In addition to expansion of TG Missouri’s Headquarters Plant (Perryville Plant), a new building has been purchased for the Indiana Plant, where injection molding machines, painting booths and other equipment will be installed to handle the growing sales of radiator grilles and other interior and exterior parts in the USA. The total investment will be approximately USD 40 million, and new facilities will be fitted with the latest energy-saving equipment to promote environmentally-friendly manufacturing.
Outline of TG Missouri
|
Name
|
TG Missouri Corporation
|
Established
|
April 1986
|
Capital
|
USD 30 million
|
Shareholders
|
Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 80%, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 20%
|
Plants
|
Perryville Plant (HQ)
|
Indiana Plant
|
Mississippi Plant
|
Location
|
Perryville, Missouri
|
New Albany, Indiana
|
Batesville, Mississippi
|
Products
|
Interior/exterior products
Safety systems
|
Interior/exterior products
(Instrument panel peripheral parts,
|
Interior/exterior products
(Instrument panel peripheral parts,
Safety systems
|
Area
|
Land
|
Approx. 995,000 m2
|
Approx. 64,000 m2
Approx. 102,000 m2
|
Approx. 56,000 m2
|
Buildings
|
Approx. 118,000 m2
After expansion:
Approx. 120,000 m2
|
Approx. 16,000 m 2
After expansion:
Approx. 26,000 m2
|
Approx. 9,000 m2
|
Employees
|
1,634 (as of July 31, 2021)
|
244 (as of July 31, 2021)
|
110 (as of July 31, 2021)
