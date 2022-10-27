TOTUS Welcomes Daniel Hawtof as Chief Product Officer

Hawtof brings 25 years of experience in the gift card and technology industry to TOTUS.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TOTUS Gift Card Management, a rapidly growing company chartered to issue and provide comprehensive gift card program management solutions for brands, has named Daniel Hawtof as Chief Product Officer. Hawtof brings 25 years of experience as an innovative leader in the B2B2C/ B2C fintech, consumer and business technology markets. His expertise in designing, building, and implementing solutions is demonstrated by numerous client platform success rates.

Hawtof recently worked at BillGO as SVP of Bill Pay, developing their API and hosted bill pay solutions for banks and fintechs. Previously, he was at Workstride as Chief Product Officer developing Channel and Employee Incentive Platforms. Earlier, Hawtof held the role of Vice President of Product & Business Strategy at Blackhawk Network in which he was responsible for prepaid reward products and platforms, consumer and B2B eCommerce platforms, and Consumer Rebate / Channel Incentive platforms.

“Dan is one of the most effective professionals in the industry. His product management expertise doubled with numerous years of software knowledge gets the job done,” said Dave Jones, CEO of TOTUS Gift Card Management. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dan for several years and I view him as a Jedi Master of product; he is simply one of the most customer- focused and wise executives I’ve ever had the pleasure to worked with.”

“I am incredibly excited to join this team of industry experts and friends to support both new and established brands as TOTUS grows its gift card program,” said Hawtof. “It is evident in every conversation we have with clients that there is a critical need for a modern and responsive gift card partner. TOTUS provides that solution.”

Hawtof will lead TOTUS’ strategic product management team to plan, develop, launch, and manage the gift card management platform.

ABOUT TOTUS

TOTUS partners with top brands to create best-in-class, multi-channel gift card solutions. Founded by established leaders in gift card issuance and program management, TOTUS is the first to offer businesses a scalable, adaptable gift card solution that includes issuance, processing, card production, inventory management, customer service, fraud prevention, distribution, account management, business development and marketing. For more information, visit https://tot.us/.

Contacts

Sheila Jones



TOTUS Marketing and Public Relations



Sheila@tot.us