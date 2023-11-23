Totalmobile Announces Landmark Australian Expansion as it Launches Sydney HQ

Europe’s leading field service management software provider looks to transform field operations in Australia

With over 1,000 customers already across Europe and a proven track record of delivering its innovative solutions to over half a million daily software users, Totalmobile is placing its footprint on the shores of Australia, bringing with it a suite of transformative software solutions that will redefine field service management.

Totalmobile’s journey into Australia heralds a new era of field service delivery for the Company, marked by the opening of its first international office in Sydney. The expansion aims to not only provide operational efficiencies in a range of sectors including Housing, Health/Social Care, Emergency Services, Telecoms and Commercial field service, but also to contribute to the local job market and support the continued economic growth in the region.

The expansion into Australia is fuelled by Totalmobile’s reputation as “Europe’s best-kept software secret.” With an already impressive record for delivering high-quality solutions to partners, including the NHS, Flagship Group, Allianz, and Mitie.

Phil Race, CEO at Totalmobile, shared his excitement for the company’s Australian expansion, stating: “We are thrilled to bring Totalmobile’s world-class software solutions to Australian markets, as well as strategic sectors in New Zealand. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth at the moment of truth, where they engage with their customers, patients, and partners. We are confident that our expansion will be a real game-changer for field service organisations in the region.”

Leading the venture into Australia, Totalmobile has appointed Sydney-based, Andrew Wiltshire, as the new Regional APAC Director. Wiltshire brings a wealth of experience in APAC IT and SaaS roles, making him the ideal candidate to drive Totalmobile’s expansion in the region.

Wiltshire added: “I’m honoured to lead Totalmobile’s expansion into Australia. The success we have achieved in Europe is a clear testament to the unparalleled nature of our software solutions. Collaborating with our partners and clients, we aim to unlock new possibilities and establish a new benchmark in field service management excellence in Australia and beyond.”

Having already partnered with two major health and social care partners in the area, the expansion will offer businesses access to a comprehensive and fully integrated field service management platform that includes a range of intelligent capabilities including job management, workforce rostering, scheduling, mobile working, and field service intelligence solutions.

For more information on Totalmobile and its expansion into Australia, please visit www.totalmobilesolutions.com.au

About Totalmobile:

Established in 1985, Totalmobile is Europe’s award-winning field service management (FSM) organisation dedicated to delivering technology that makes work and the lives of mobile workers better. With a comprehensive range of market-leading field service capabilities, Totalmobile provides a fully integrated platform that empowers its customers to simplify processes, achieve operational excellence and experience an exceptional return on investment. With over 1,000 customers and over 500,000 workers using our technology every day, Totalmobile is Europe’s number-one choice for innovative field service technology.

