Total Concentration, Save Your Files! Verbatim Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba USB Drives Make Their Debut

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verbatim™, a data storage product leader, presents its limited time officially licensed and collectible Verbatim® Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba USB drives. Featuring designs with characters, famous phrases, and famous scenes from the TV anime series, now anime fans can embark on a demon-slaying quest with all of their favorite characters while safely storing their files.





This new product line includes 12 unique USB drives:

16GB “Famous Phrases” Series USB 2.0 drive – Five (5) collectible USBs displaying famous phrases from popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba characters

characters 32GB “Famous Scenes” Series USB 3.2 Gen 1 drive – Seven (7) collectible USBs highlighting exciting scenes from the anime series

Each USB drive includes a key ring lanyard, easily attachable to mobile phones and key rings to take your favorite characters with you wherever you go!

All 12 USB drives are perfect for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans as well as retailers in search of merchandise, just in time for the holiday season. The official collectible packaging and drive design artwork make these drives the ultimate anime collaboration for collectors and everyday USB drive users alike.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a registered copyright of ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

About Verbatim™

For more than 50 years, Verbatim® has built a future that seamlessly integrates technology in ways that improve how people everywhere live, work and play. As a pioneer in the development of floppy disks and optical media technology, we continue to lead the industry with an extensive selection of data storage devices, computer peripherals, gaming solutions and LED lighting technology, all renowned for their exceptional quality, performance and reliability. Verbatim® – TECHNOLOGY YOU CAN TRUST® www.verbatim.com

Contacts

Deirdre Edwards



704 547 6568