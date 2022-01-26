Toshiba’s Newly Launched 1200V and 1700V Silicon Carbide MOSFET Modules Will Contribute to Smaller, More Efficient Industrial Equipment

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET Dual Modules: “MG600Q2YMS3,” with a voltage rating of 1200V and drain current rating of 600A; and “MG400V2YMS3,” with a voltage rating of 1700V and drain current rating of 400A. The first Toshiba products with these voltage ratings, they join the previously released MG800FXF2YMS3 in a lineup of 1200V, 1700V and 3300V devices.
The new modules have mounting compatibility with widely used silicon (Si) IGBT modules. Their low energy loss characteristics meet needs for higher efficiency and size reductions in industrial equipment, such as converters and inverters for railway vehicles, and renewable energy power generation systems.
Applications
- Inverters and converters for railway vehicles
- Renewable energy power generation systems
- Motor control equipment
- High frequency DC-DC converter
Features
- Mounting compatible with Si IGBT modules
- Lower loss than Si IGBT modules
MG600Q2YMS3
VDS(on)sense =0.9V (typ.) @ID=600A, Tch=25°C
Eon=25mJ (typ.), Eoff=28mJ (typ.) @VDS=600V, ID=600A, Tch=150°C
MG400V2YMS3
VDS(on)sense=0.8V (typ.) @ID=400A, Tch=25°C
Eon=28mJ (typ.), Eoff=27mJ (typ.) @VDS=900V, ID=400A, Tch=150°C
- Built-in NTC Thermistor
Main Specifications
|
(unless otherwise specified, @Tc=25°C)
|
Part number
|
Package
|
2-153A1A
|
Absolute
maximum
ratings
|
Drain-source voltage VDSS (V)
|
1200
|
1700
|
Gate-source voltage VGSS (V)
|
+25/-10
|
+25/-10
|
Drain current (DC) ID (A)
|
600
|
400
|
Drain current (pulsed) IDP (A)
|
1200
|
800
|
Channel temperature Tch (°C)
|
150
|
150
|
Isolation voltage Visol (Vrms)
|
4000
|
4000
|
Electrical
characteristics
|
Drain-source on-voltage (sense)
VDS(on)sense typ. (V)
|
@VGS =+20V,
Tch＝25°C
|
0.9
@ID＝600A
|
0.8
@ID＝400A
|
Source-drain on-voltage (sense)
VSD(on)sense typ. (V)
|
@VGS =+20V,
Tch＝25°C
|
0.8
@IS＝600A
|
0.8
@IS＝400A
|
Source-drain off-voltage (sense)
VSD(off)sense typ. (V)
|
@VGS =-6V,
Tch＝25°C
|
1.6
@IS＝600A
|
1.6
@IS＝400A
|
Turn-on switching loss Eon typ. (mJ)
Eon typ. (mJ)
|
@Tch=150°C
|
25
@ VDS=600V,
ID=600A
|
28
@VDS=900V,
ID=400A
|
Turn-off switching loss Eoff typ. (mJ)
Eoff typ. (mJ)
|
@Tch=150°C
|
28
@ VDS=600V,
ID=600A
|
27
@VDS=900V,
ID=400A
|
Thermistor characteristics
|
Rated NTC resistance R typ. (kΩ)
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
NTC B value B typ. (K)
|
＠TNTC=25 – 150°C
|
3375
|
3375
Follow the links below for more on the new products.
MG600Q2YMS3
MG400V2YMS3
Follow the link for more on Toshiba’s SiC Power Devices.
SiC Power Devices
