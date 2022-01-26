Home Business Wire Toshiba’s Newly Launched 1200V and 1700V Silicon Carbide MOSFET Modules Will Contribute...
Toshiba’s Newly Launched 1200V and 1700V Silicon Carbide MOSFET Modules Will Contribute to Smaller, More Efficient Industrial Equipment

di Business Wire

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET Dual Modules: “MG600Q2YMS3,” with a voltage rating of 1200V and drain current rating of 600A; and “MG400V2YMS3,” with a voltage rating of 1700V and drain current rating of 400A. The first Toshiba products with these voltage ratings, they join the previously released MG800FXF2YMS3 in a lineup of 1200V, 1700V and 3300V devices.


The new modules have mounting compatibility with widely used silicon (Si) IGBT modules. Their low energy loss characteristics meet needs for higher efficiency and size reductions in industrial equipment, such as converters and inverters for railway vehicles, and renewable energy power generation systems.

Applications

  • Inverters and converters for railway vehicles
  • Renewable energy power generation systems
  • Motor control equipment
  • High frequency DC-DC converter

Features

  • Mounting compatible with Si IGBT modules
  • Lower loss than Si IGBT modules

MG600Q2YMS3

VDS(on)sense =0.9V (typ.) @ID=600A, Tch=25°C

Eon=25mJ (typ.), Eoff=28mJ (typ.) @VDS=600V, ID=600A, Tch=150°C

MG400V2YMS3

VDS(on)sense=0.8V (typ.) @ID=400A, Tch=25°C

Eon=28mJ (typ.), Eoff=27mJ (typ.) @VDS=900V, ID=400A, Tch=150°C

  • Built-in NTC Thermistor

 

Main Specifications

(unless otherwise specified, @Tc=25°C)

Part number

MG600Q2YMS3

MG400V2YMS3

Package

2-153A1A

Absolute

maximum

ratings

Drain-source voltage VDSS (V)

1200

1700

Gate-source voltage VGSS (V)

+25/-10

+25/-10

Drain current (DC) ID (A)

600

400

Drain current (pulsed) IDP (A)

1200

800

Channel temperature Tch (°C)

150

150

Isolation voltage Visol (Vrms)

4000

4000

Electrical

characteristics

Drain-source on-voltage (sense)

VDS(on)sense typ. (V)

@VGS =+20V,

Tch＝25°C

0.9

@ID＝600A

0.8

@ID＝400A

Source-drain on-voltage (sense)

VSD(on)sense typ. (V)

@VGS =+20V,

Tch＝25°C

0.8

@IS＝600A

0.8

@IS＝400A

Source-drain off-voltage (sense)

VSD(off)sense typ. (V)

@VGS =-6V,

Tch＝25°C

1.6

@IS＝600A

1.6

@IS＝400A

Turn-on switching loss Eon typ. (mJ)

Eon typ. (mJ)

@Tch=150°C

25

@ VDS=600V,

ID=600A

28

@VDS=900V,

ID=400A

Turn-off switching loss Eoff typ. (mJ)

Eoff typ. (mJ)

@Tch=150°C

28

@ VDS=600V,

ID=600A

27

@VDS=900V,

ID=400A

Thermistor characteristics

Rated NTC resistance R typ. (kΩ)

5.0

5.0

NTC B value B typ. (K)

＠TNTC=25 – 150°C

3375

3375

Follow the links below for more on the new products.

MG600Q2YMS3
MG400V2YMS3

Follow the link for more on Toshiba’s SiC Power Devices.

SiC Power Devices

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Power Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2216

Contact us

Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Department

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Tel: +81-44-549-8361

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

