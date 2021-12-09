Toshiba Unveils New 18TB MN09 Series NAS Hard Disk Drives

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) announces the MN09, a massive capacity 18TB [1] addition to its NAS HDD line-up.





High growth in data creation is driving demand for higher storage capacities, and work-from-home customers need fast access to data and the ability to archive and share data in private cloud environments. The 18TB MN09 delivers greater storage capacity and power efficiency to meet the growing needs of storage customers.

MN09 is a 9-disk helium-sealed conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drive that leverages Toshiba’s new innovative Flux Control Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR™) technology. FC-MAMR™ advances CMR capacity to 18TB and delivers increased density per platter over previous designs. The MN09 is the 3rd generation to use Toshiba’s pioneering 9-disk helium-sealed mechanical design.

MAMR technology is one solution that extends HDD data capacities. The ability of HDD using a new MAMR head to significantly improve the write ability of the Microwave Assisted Switching (MAS) effect has been developed recently. Toshiba will continue to satisfy market demand and to advance CMR drive data densities with MAMR technology.

MN09 is engineered for 24/7 operation and has a workload rating of 180TB/year [2]. Up to eight drive bays are supported by the NAS 3.5-inch [3] drive.

The 7200RPM 18TB NAS drive is designed with a 512MB buffer and delivers a consistent high level of performance with a sustained transfer rate of 268 MiB/s [4], making it the preferred choice of home offices and small businesses. The MN09 18TB is available now.

For more information on the new products, visit:



https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/storage/product/internal-specialty/nas/articles/mn-series.html

For more information on Toshiba’s full line of HDD storage products, visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com

To learn more about our storage solutions visit the storage blog at https://storage.toshiba.com/corporateblog/

[1] Definition of capacity: One terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes, but storage capacity actually available may vary depending on operating environment and formatting. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.



[2] Workload is a measure of the data throughput in a year, and it is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from the host system.



[3] “3.5-inch” means the form factor of HDDs. It does not indicate a drive’s physical size.



[4] A mebibyte (MiB) means 220, or 1 048 576 bytes, and a gibibyte (GiB) means 230, or 1 073 741 824 bytes.

* FC-MAMRTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

