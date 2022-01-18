Toshiba Releases Photorelays Featuring Low Input Power and High Operating Temperature Suitable for Smart Meters

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two photorelays, “TLP223GA” and “TLP223J,” with an OFF-state output terminal voltage rating of 400V and 600V, respectively. They both feature low input power, improved switching characteristics, and are housed in a DIP4 package. Shipments start today.





The new products come with a high luminous efficiency LED developed by Toshiba and have a maximum trigger LED current of 2mA. This is about 33% lower than current products[1] and allows low input power.

Faster operation is secured by lower switching characteristics (turn-on time, turn-off time): 50%[2] for TLP223GA and 75%[2] for TLP223J.

Their maximum operating temperature ratings have been extended from 85°C to 110°C, suiting them for use in equipment installed outdoors, such as smart meters. A maximum isolation voltage of 5000Vrms allows use in equipment requiring high isolation performance.

Notes:



[1] Current products: TLP240GA, TLP240J



[2] Maximum turn-on and turn-off time comparison with current products above.

Applications

Smart meters

Security systems (PIR [3] etc.)

etc.) Industrial equipment (programmable logic controllers, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)

Building automation systems

Replacement of mechanical relays

[3] PIR (Passive Infrared Ray): Passive sensor, which detects humans’ access by variation of infrared radiation

Features

Low input power: I FT =2mA (max), V F =1.5V (max)

=2mA (max), V =1.5V (max) High-speed operation:



t ON =1ms (max) (TLP223GA)



t ON =0.5ms (max) (TLP223J)



t =1ms (max) (TLP223GA) t =0.5ms (max) (TLP223J) High operating temperature rating: T opr (max)=110°C

(max)=110°C High isolation voltage: BV S =5000Vrms (min)

Main Specifications

(@T a =25°C) Part number TLP223GA TLP223J Package DIP4 Absolute maximum ratings OFF-state output terminal voltage V OFF (V) 400 600 ON-state current I ON (mA) 120 90 ON-state current (pulsed) I ONP (A) 360 270 Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 110 Electrical characteristics Input forward voltage V F max (V) 1.5 Coupled electrical characteristics Trigger LED current I FT max (mA) 2 ON-state resistance R ON typ. (Ω) 17 30 @I ON (mA)[4] 120 90 ON-state resistance R ON max (Ω) 28 40 @I ON (mA)[4] 120 90 Switching characteristics Turn-on time t ON max (ms) 1.0 0.5 Turn-off time t OFF max (ms) 0.5 0.2 Isolation characteristics Isolation voltage BV S min (Vrms) 5000 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online Buy Online [4] t<1s

Follow the links below for more on the new product.



TLP223GA

TLP223J

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical semiconductor devices.



Isolators/Solid State Relays

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:



TLP223GA

TLP223J

