Toshiba Releases Photorelays Featuring Low Input Power and High Operating Temperature Suitable for Smart Meters

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two photorelays, “TLP223GA” and “TLP223J,” with an OFF-state output terminal voltage rating of 400V and 600V, respectively. They both feature low input power, improved switching characteristics, and are housed in a DIP4 package. Shipments start today.
The new products come with a high luminous efficiency LED developed by Toshiba and have a maximum trigger LED current of 2mA. This is about 33% lower than current products[1] and allows low input power.
Faster operation is secured by lower switching characteristics (turn-on time, turn-off time): 50%[2] for TLP223GA and 75%[2] for TLP223J.
Their maximum operating temperature ratings have been extended from 85°C to 110°C, suiting them for use in equipment installed outdoors, such as smart meters. A maximum isolation voltage of 5000Vrms allows use in equipment requiring high isolation performance.
Notes:
[1] Current products: TLP240GA, TLP240J
[2] Maximum turn-on and turn-off time comparison with current products above.
Applications
- Smart meters
- Security systems (PIR[3] etc.)
- Industrial equipment (programmable logic controllers, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)
- Building automation systems
- Replacement of mechanical relays
[3] PIR (Passive Infrared Ray): Passive sensor, which detects humans’ access by variation of infrared radiation
Features
- Low input power: IFT=2mA (max), VF=1.5V (max)
-
High-speed operation:
tON=1ms (max) (TLP223GA)
tON=0.5ms (max) (TLP223J)
- High operating temperature rating: Topr (max)=110°C
- High isolation voltage: BVS=5000Vrms (min)
Main Specifications
|
(@Ta=25°C)
|
Part number
|
Package
|
DIP4
|
Absolute
maximum
ratings
|
OFF-state output terminal voltage VOFF (V)
|
400
|
600
|
ON-state current ION (mA)
|
120
|
90
|
ON-state current (pulsed) IONP (A)
|
360
|
270
|
Operating temperature Topr (°C)
|
-40 to 110
|
Electrical
characteristics
|
Input forward voltage VF max (V)
|
1.5
|
Coupled
electrical
characteristics
|
Trigger LED current IFT max (mA)
|
2
|
ON-state resistance RON typ. (Ω)
|
17
|
30
|
@ION (mA)[4]
|
120
|
90
|
ON-state resistance RON max (Ω)
|
28
|
40
|
@ION (mA)[4]
|
120
|
90
|
Switching
characteristics
|
Turn-on time tON max (ms)
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
Turn-off time tOFF max (ms)
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
Isolation
characteristics
|
Isolation voltage BVS min (Vrms)
|
5000
|
Sample Check & Availability
|
[4] t<1s
Follow the links below for more on the new product.
TLP223GA
TLP223J
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical semiconductor devices.
Isolators/Solid State Relays
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
TLP223GA
TLP223J
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
