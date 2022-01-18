Toshiba Releases Photorelays Featuring Low Input Power and High Operating Temperature Suitable for Smart Meters

Home Business Wire Toshiba Releases Photorelays Featuring Low Input Power and High Operating Temperature Suitable...
KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two photorelays, “TLP223GA” and “TLP223J,” with an OFF-state output terminal voltage rating of 400V and 600V, respectively. They both feature low input power, improved switching characteristics, and are housed in a DIP4 package. Shipments start today.


The new products come with a high luminous efficiency LED developed by Toshiba and have a maximum trigger LED current of 2mA. This is about 33% lower than current products[1] and allows low input power.

Faster operation is secured by lower switching characteristics (turn-on time, turn-off time): 50%[2] for TLP223GA and 75%[2] for TLP223J.

Their maximum operating temperature ratings have been extended from 85°C to 110°C, suiting them for use in equipment installed outdoors, such as smart meters. A maximum isolation voltage of 5000Vrms allows use in equipment requiring high isolation performance.

Notes:

[1] Current products: TLP240GA, TLP240J

[2] Maximum turn-on and turn-off time comparison with current products above.

Applications

  • Smart meters
  • Security systems (PIR[3] etc.)
  • Industrial equipment (programmable logic controllers, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)
  • Building automation systems
  • Replacement of mechanical relays

[3] PIR (Passive Infrared Ray): Passive sensor, which detects humans’ access by variation of infrared radiation

Features

  • Low input power: IFT=2mA (max), VF=1.5V (max)
  • High-speed operation:

    tON=1ms (max) (TLP223GA)

    tON=0.5ms (max) (TLP223J)
  • High operating temperature rating: Topr (max)=110°C
  • High isolation voltage: BVS=5000Vrms (min)

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C)

Part number

TLP223GA

TLP223J

Package

DIP4

Absolute

maximum

ratings

OFF-state output terminal voltage VOFF (V)

400

600

ON-state current ION (mA)

120

90

ON-state current (pulsed) IONP (A)

360

270

Operating temperature Topr (°C)

-40 to 110

Electrical

characteristics

Input forward voltage VF max (V)

1.5

Coupled

electrical

characteristics

Trigger LED current IFT max (mA)

2

ON-state resistance RON typ. (Ω)

17

30

 

@ION (mA)[4]

120

90

ON-state resistance RON max (Ω)

28

40

 

@ION (mA)[4]

120

90

Switching

characteristics

Turn-on time tON max (ms)

1.0

0.5

Turn-off time tOFF max (ms)

0.5

0.2

Isolation

characteristics

Isolation voltage BVS min (Vrms)

5000

Sample Check & Availability

Buy Online

Buy Online

[4] t<1s

   

Follow the links below for more on the new product.

TLP223GA
TLP223J

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical semiconductor devices.

Isolators/Solid State Relays

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

TLP223GA
TLP223J

Customer Inquiries

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2218

Contact Us

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Department

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Tel: +81-44-549-8361

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

