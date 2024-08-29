Toshiba Releases Automotive Photorelay with Output Withstand Voltage of 900V

– New device is suitable for 400V automotive battery systems –

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TLX9152M,” an automotive photorelay[1] with an output withstand voltage of 900V(min) that is highly suitable for application in high voltage automotive batteries. The new photorelay is housed in an SO16L-T package. Volume shipments start today.









Improved charge times and a longer cruising range are essential for wider adoption of electric vehicles, and both require more efficient operation of battery systems. Battery management systems (BMS) realize efficient system operation by monitoring the battery charge status, plus the insulation between the battery and the vehicle body that is essential for the safe use of high-voltage batteries. In BMS that must handle high voltages, electrically insulated photorelays are used.

Photorelays commonly used in battery systems must have a withstand voltage of approximately twice the system voltage. Given this, an output withstand voltage of over 800V is necessary for a 400V system. Toshiba’s new product is suitable for 400V systems as it has an output withstand voltage / supply voltage of 900V.

TLX9152M is housed in an SO16L-T package, widely used for high-voltage photorelays including Toshiba’s TLX9160T, which has an output withstand voltage of 1500V. Use of this package facilitates common circuit board pattern design.

Note:



[1] In photorelays, the primary (control) side and the secondary (switch) side are electrically isolated. Switches connected directly to the AC line and switches between equipment that differ in ground potential can be controlled through insulating barriers.

Applications



Automotive equipment



・Battery Management Systems: battery voltage monitoring, mechanical relay sticking detection, ground fault detection, etc.



・Replacement of mechanical relays

Features



・Output withstand voltage: V OFF =900V(min)



・Normally open (1-Form-A) device



・Avalanche current rating: IAV=0.6mA



・High isolation voltage: 5000Vrms (min)



・AEC-Q101 qualified



・Compliant with IEC 60664-1 International Standard

Main Specifications (Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25°C) Part number TLX9152M Contact 1a Absolute



maximum



rating Forward current I F (mA) 30 On-state current I ON (mA) 50 Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 125 Avalanche current IAV (mA) 0.6 Electrical



characteristics Off-state current I OFF (nA) V OFF =900V Max 100 Output withstand



voltage V OFF (V) I OFF =10μA Min 900 Recommended



operating



conditions Supply voltage V DD (V) Max 900 Coupled



electrical



characteristics Trigger LED current



I FT (mA) I ON =50mA Max 3 Return LED current



I FC (mA) T a =-40 to 125°C Min 0.05 On-state resistance



R ON (Ω) I ON =50mA,



I F =10mA, t<1s Max 250 Switching



characteristics Turn-on time t ON (ms) Max 1 Turn-off time t OFF (ms) Max 1 Isolation



characteristics Isolation voltage BV S (Vrms) Min 5000 Clearance distance (mm) Min 8 Creepage distance (mm) Min 8 Package Name SO16L-T Size (mm) Typ. 10.3×10.0×



2.45 Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online

Follow the link below for more on the new product.



TLX9152M

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s isolators and solid state relays.



Isolators/Solid State Relays

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s automotive devices.



Automotive Devices

To check availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:



TLX9152M



Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

Its 19,400 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about TDSC at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Customer Inquiries

Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.



Tel: +81-44-548-2218



Contact Us

Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa



Digital Marketing Dept.



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp