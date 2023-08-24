Toshiba Releases 600V Small Intelligent Power Devices for Brushless DC Motor Drives

– Surface mount type small package helps reduce mounting area and the size of circuit boards for motor drives –

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two 600V small intelligent power devices (IPD) for brushless DC motor drive applications such as air conditioners, air cleaners, and pumps. Volume shipments of “TPD4163F” and “TPD4164F,” which have output current (DC) ratings of 1A and 2A, respectively, start today.









Both new products are housed in a surface mount type HSSOP31 package, which reduces the mounting area by approximately 63% against Toshiba’s previous products[1]. This makes smaller motor drive circuit boards possible, and also reduces the height of the motor.



As power supply voltage may fluctuate significantly in regions with unstable power supply, the voltage has been increased from the 500V of Toshiba’s previous products[1] to 600V, which improves reliability.

A “Reference Design for Sensorless Brushless DC Motor Drive Circuit” that utilizes the functions of the new TPD4164F with a TMPM374FWUG microcontroller with vector control engine is available from today on Toshiba’s website.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up for energy-saving motor controls with various packages and improved device characteristics that contribute to design flexibility and carbon neutrality.

Note:



[1] DIP26 package products (end-of-life products): TPD4123K, TPD4123AK, TPD4144K, TPD4144AK, TPD4135K and TPD4135AK

Applications



Brushless DC motors for home appliances

Fan motors (air conditioner, air cleaner, ventilation fan, ceiling fan etc.)

Pumps

Features

Small package



Surface mount type HSSOP31: 17.5mm×11.93mm (typ.), t=2.2mm (max)

Main Specifications (T a =25°C unless otherwise specified) Part number TPD4163F TPD4164F Absolute maximum ratings Power supply voltage V BB (V) 600 Output current (DC) I out (A) 1 2 Operation ranges Operating power supply voltage V BB (V) max 450 Electrical characteristics Output saturation voltage V CEsat H (V) typ. 2.6 (I C =0.5A) 3.0 (I C =1A) V CEsat L (V) FRD forward voltage V F H (V) typ. 2.0 (I F =0.5A) 2.5 (I F =1A) V F L (V) Package Type Surface mount Toshiba’s Name HSSOP31 Size (mm) 17.5×11.93 (typ.), t=2.2 (max) Protect function Over-current/thermal shutdown/under-voltage/shutdown function controlled by SD pin Sample Check & Availability Buy Online Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation



Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.



The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.



Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

