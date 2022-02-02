Toshiba Posts Higher Y-Y HDD Shipment and Exabytes In 2021

Nearline HDD Units Sales Soar 73% While Exabytes Jump 114% Y-Y

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) today announced HDD shipment unit and Exabyte grew 4% and 61%, respectively in 2022. The company shipped 54.68 million units equaling 187.24 Exabytes for the year. Nearline, Mission Critical, Desktop/CE segments posted higher unit and Exabyte results for the year with Nearline HDDs leading all applications with units surging 73% and Exabytes skyrocketing 114%. Desktop/CE HDD units grew 10% resulting in Exabyte growth of 23% while Mission Critical HDD units rose 9% with Exabytes increasing 22%. In addition to the phenomenal annual growth numbers, Toshiba set a new shipment record for Nearline HDDs in 4CQ21, as units grew to 2.90 million units totaling 33.93 Exabytes for the quarter.





Toshiba led the industry in Y-Y growth in eight categories for the year, and holds a unique position as an HDD company posting unit growth in 2021.

“Toshiba’s leading year-over-year growth percentages in so many categories are the result of the company’s execution under challenging market conditions. Toshiba was able to address the shifting demand landscape during the course of the year to deliver competitive products to the market,” said John Chen, Vice President at TRENDFOCUS, Inc. “As some of the ongoing pandemic-related constraints begin to ease, Toshiba has positive momentum to post more milestones in 2022.”

Kyle Yamamoto, Vice President of TAEC’s HDD Business Unit, said, “Toshiba has worked hard to evolve our products and technology to meet our customers’ growing Exabyte demand, and our new technologies such as FC-MAMR (Flux-Controlled – Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording) and MAS-MAMR (Microwave Assisted Switching – Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording) are excellent examples of the effort that will propel the next generation of products forward.”

As a global technology company that has been innovating in storage for years, Toshiba offers a comprehensive portfolio of HDD products that address the storage needs of enterprise, datacenter, surveillance, and client markets. Toshiba solves customer challenges with innovative HDD models focusing on four primary market segments. The AL Series focuses on the Enterprise Performance segment; the MG Series is aimed at Enterprise Capacity and Data Center needs; the MQ Series covers the broad spectrum of use cases that require Mobile Client HDDs; and the DT Series addresses the surveillance and traditional Desktop Client use cases.

For more information on Toshiba’s line of storage products, please visit: http://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/storage-products.html. To learn more about Toshiba’s storage solutions visit the storage blog at http://storage.toshiba.com/corporateblog/ and follow @ToshibaStorage on Twitter.

About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC), an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US based electronic components business of Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation. TAEC offers a wide variety of innovative hard disk drive (HDD) products and semiconductor solutions for data center, automotive, industrial, IoT, motion control, telecom, networking, consumer, and white goods applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses enterprise and consumer HDDs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and optical semiconductors.

© 2022 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications.

