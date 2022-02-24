Toshiba Launches Ultra-Low Capacitance TVS Diode That Protects High-Frequency Antennas of IoT Devices From ESD

Home Business Wire Toshiba Launches Ultra-Low Capacitance TVS Diode That Protects High-Frequency Antennas of IoT...
KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “DF2B6M4BSL,” an ultra-low capacitance TVS diode for high-frequency antennas. The diode protects semiconductors and other electronic components from static electricity and noise while suppressing signal deterioration. Shipments of the new product start today.


Electronic components in the high-frequency antennas used in radio communications, such as Wi-Fi®, need to be protected by suppressing high harmonic distortion. DF2B6M4BSL delivers a total capacitance of 0.15pF (max.), the lowest offered by Toshiba, about 25% lower than its existing product, DF2B6M4ASL. The new TVS diode uses this ultra-low capacitance to suppress high harmonic distortion that affects antenna reception performance, and also reduces static electricity and noise that affect the components.

ESD suppressors are sometimes used in high-frequency antennas, and they can be replaced by DF2B6M4BSL; TVS diodes have higher protection performance than ESD suppressors, and can reduce static electricity voltage.

In addition to improving the reliability of high-frequency antennas, DF2B6M4BSL is also suitable for ESD protection in signal lines.

Applications

・ESD protection in high-frequency antennas and high-speed signal lines in electronic equipment, such as IoT and mobile devices

 

Features

・Low total capacitance: Ct=0.12pF (typ.) / 0.15pF (max) @VR=0V, f=1MHz

・Low harmonic distortion characteristics

f=2.4GHz, 20dBm input conditions

2nd harmonics: -65.5dBm (Reference)

3nd harmonics: -54.4dBm (Reference)

f=5.0GHz, 20dBm input conditions

2nd harmonics: -64.7dBm (Reference)

3nd harmonics: -55.5dBm (Reference)

・Low Vpeak voltage: VCL-max-peak=215V (Reference) @IEC61000-4-2 (Contact), +8kV input

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C)

Part number

DF2B6M4BSL

Package

SL2

Absolute

maximum

ratings

Electrostatic discharge voltage

(IEC61000-4-2) (Contact)

VESD (kV)

@IEC61000-4-2

±8

Working peak reverse voltage VRWM max (V)

5.5

Holding voltage VH (V)

@It1=1mA

min

5.6

max

8.0

Total capacitance Ct typ. (pF)

@VR=0V, f=1MHz

typ.

0.12

max

0.15

Harmonic distortion

reference (dBm)

@f=2.4GHz, 20dBm input

2nd

-65.5

3rd

-54.4

@f=5.0GHz, 20dBm input

2nd

-64.7

3rd

-55.5

VCL-max-peak reference (V)

@IEC61000-4-2 (Contact), +8kV input

215

Sample Check & Availability

Buy Online

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

DF2B6M4BSL

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s TVS Diodes (ESD Protection Diodes) line-up.

TVS Diodes (ESD Protection Diodes)

To check availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:

DF2B6M4BSL

* Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries

Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2215

Contact Us

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Department

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Tel: +81-44-549-8361

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

