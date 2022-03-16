Toshiba Expands its Global Alliance Program with Launch of New ISV Partner Program

New program provides benefits that independent software vendors can leverage to develop, test, deploy, and deliver differentiated point-of-sale and self-service retail software applications

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccelerateWithPurpose—Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions today launched its new Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program, significantly expanding its Global Commerce Alliance Program for third-party retail solution providers.

The new ISV program gives software vendors the opportunity to join Toshiba’s extensive partner ecosystem of top resellers, distributors, and integrators across the retail industry. Program partners will also gain access to the company’s global resources including technology and engineering support, joint marketing, along with the opportunity to collaborate with other leading independent Toshiba retail solution providers.

“Toshiba is a partner-driven company,” said Rance Poehler, president and CEO, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Our new ISV program provides an infrastructure that is optimized for innovation and growth and enables access to the incredible technical and business resources Toshiba has to offer to its retail partners.”

“Every retailer faces the urgent need to become more agile as shoppers’ preferences quickly change,” said Bill Campbell, senior vice president and head of global sales, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Our new ISV program will help ensure that retailers have access to an ever-growing portfolio of solutions while enabling software vendors to bring their industry-leading solutions to market more quickly and open new revenue streams for their organization,” he added.

Key benefits of the new ISV partner program include:

Strategic Development Resources – Every ISV partner will have access to Toshiba experts to help accelerate the go-to-market process. This includes a partner manager to help expand their sales footprint and a technical partner to support porting and provide access to demo equipment and evaluation hardware for lab systems, testing, deployment, and support.

Sales and Marketing Resources – Marketing program managers will also be available to help ISVs develop go-to-market and lead generation campaigns to drive marketing-attributed revenue. They can also leverage specially designed incentive programs, as well as participate in roadshows, social media, and other marketing initiatives to increase potential joint revenue opportunities.

Leading retail solutions providers Xenia Retail and Accuvia Software Group see the new program as a way to expand their business and provide their customers with a broader portfolio of solutions.

“Being a Toshiba retail partner enables us to be even more strategically engaged with our sales and marketing channels,” said Troy Stelzer, CEO of Xenia Retail Inc. “With its comprehensive resources and expertise, Toshiba is extending our ability to offer retail clients fast, flexible and affordable commerce solutions that immediately improve the checkout experience and optimize their labor models by adapting to business needs in real time.”

“We believe in bridging the gap between stable and reliable solutions with the innovation needed to keep retailers competitive,” said Michael Hess, CEO of Accuvia Software Group. “Working with Toshiba helps us accomplish that mission. We are very excited to be a part of this program and have the opportunity to continue to deliver advanced retail solutions running on Toshiba platforms.”

For more information on joining the Toshiba ISV Partner Program visit: commerce.toshiba.com/isv-program.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

