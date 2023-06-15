Torq Delivers Cybersecurity’s Highest-Upside Partner Program With Guaranteed Margins Up to 25%

New Torq Partner Acceleration Program provides 100% transparency and eliminates burdensome “precious metals” leveling to incentivize ecosystem and ignite global co-selling opportunities

With the Torq Partner Acceleration Program, there are no more “silver, gold, and platinum” tiers. Instead, Torq offers its partner ecosystem – which already includes many of the world’s leading channel and security vendors, including AccessIT, Compuquip, ICM, Logical IT, Myriad360, Spico Solutions, Trace3, Wiz, SentinelOne, Sentra, Snyk, and Recorded Future – a customer outcome-based tiering system. Margin opportunities are aligned to the joint partnership investments made to position, implement, operationalize, and support Torq Hyperautomation. The program offers three tiers: Reseller, Post-Sales and Professional Services Support, and MSP/MSSP Full Lifecycle Management. At the MSP/MSSP level, partners are guaranteed a 25% margin, something rarely heard of in the partner world.

“The partner ecosystem across industries has forever been profoundly unhappy with setups that create incredible hurdles to jump over to achieve success,” said Sheldon Muir, Head of Global Channels, Torq. “From the outset, The Torq Partner Acceleration Program was designed to deliver a clear path towards activation, operationalization, and adoption. We’re giving our partners exactly what they’re asking for: high, guaranteed margins, comprehensive co-selling opportunities, total deal support, and we spell it all out crystal clear in our contracts. What makes this partner program truly unique is that it was created with the customer outcome and experience in mind. Customers often get left out of the equation when partner programs are developed. With Torq, our partner program starts with the desired customer outcome, then incorporates the necessary elements from the partnership to ensure it materializes.”

“For too long, partners have been stuck in complicated, antiquated programs,” said Josh Morris, SVP Global Sales, Torq. “In contrast, Torq is incredibly easy to work with. Our straightforward and frictionless approach means partners can be laser focused on signing new deals and empowering our joint customers to manage the incredibly complex cyberthreat environments they’re facing. We’ve heard the message loud and clear: enterprises need to do more with less, all while growing their businesses. We’re achieving this for myriad customers spanning the Fortune 500, including the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies. We’re thrilled to open up those possibilities for our channel partners through this program.”

“Finally, a partner program that really gets what its partners are looking for,” said Kevin Ford, Head of Marketing and Strategic Alliances, Myriad360. “It’s clear Torq has listened carefully to its partner community and comprehensively examined what’s worked and what hasn’t in other partner programs. It’s taken those learnings, and created a partner program that treats partners with the respect, reverence–and most importantly, revenue–they deserve. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Torq to take Torq Hyperautomation into enterprises worldwide.”

Enterprise-Grade Hyperautomation Sold by Enterprise-Grade Partners

Torq partners are co-selling Torq Hyperautomation, the world’s first enterprise-grade security hyperautomation platform capable of automating the most complex security infrastructures at dramatic scale. It provides the ability to automate all workflows and processes across the entirety of modern enterprise security organizations to deliver best-in-class, end-to-end cybersecurity protection. The Torq Hyperautomation Platform enables security professionals to create and deploy complex, sophisticated workflows in minutes, more than 10X faster than legacy SOAR.

In addition to guaranteed margins, partners selling Torq Hyperautomation benefit from:

Higher Win Rates– Torq’s universally-deployable Hyperautomation platform increases sales across partner ecosystems

Torq’s universally-deployable Hyperautomation platform increases sales across partner ecosystems Deep Sales Enablement– Comprehensive content, including videos, eBooks, data sheets, and white papers

Comprehensive content, including videos, eBooks, data sheets, and white papers Comprehensive Training Resources– Torq’s partner reps deliver detailed co-sell webinars, playbooks, strategy, and 1:1 support

Torq’s partner reps deliver detailed co-sell webinars, playbooks, strategy, and 1:1 support Scalable Services– Torq empowers partners to start building monthly recurring revenue by monitoring, advising, and managing Torq Hyperautomation for multiple customers.

Torq empowers partners to start building monthly recurring revenue by monitoring, advising, and managing Torq Hyperautomation for multiple customers. Technical Assistance–Torq is on standby to answer any technical and deployment questions partners and customers have

Incredible Partner Traction and Success

Torq’s world-class partners are experiencing phenomenal outcomes selling Torq Hyperautomation. In fact, many partners are also customers themselves.

“I am really excited about Torq,” said Jay Chappell, VP Pre-Sales Engineering, Mountain States Region, Trace3. “It’s easy to see that Torq understands the landscape of cybersecurity. Torq is a primary focus for 2023. The market has been flooded with a lot of solutions and products from multiple vendors. Customers are looking for ways to simplify their security posture and that is happening through hyperautomation. Torq is a proven thought leader in this space. What used to take 45 minutes or more in addressing cyberthreat identification, analysis, and remediation now can be simplified and completed in as little as 45 seconds with minimal user intervention. Simplification through hyperautomation is definitely the need moving forward. Torq is that move!“

“I think what is so unique about Torq Hyperautomation is that it automates at scale and reduces costs,” said Rob Salvagno, SVP of Corporate Development, SentinelOne. “A big theme every CISO is talking about is how can you do both and also become more secure? Torq Hyperautomation delivers on those value propositions and does it across a wide variety of security workflows. It’s the only thing in the industry that does that today.”

“The scale of the cloud requires a different level of automation,” said Yotam Ben Ezra, CTO, Dig. “Torq Hyperautomation helps organizations accelerate. Organizations are experiencing an explosion of data analysis across their cloud environments. Torq helps customers unlock the value of that data through workflows that make it accessible.”

Learn more about the Torq Partner Acceleration Program here: https://torq.io/channel-partners-program/

About Torq

Torq is your security product’s favorite security product. Torq’s enterprise-grade security hyperautomation platform unifies and automates the entire security infrastructure to deliver unparalleled protection and productivity. Torq drives maximum value and efficiency from existing security investments. It supercharges security teams with powerful, easy-to-use no-code, low-code, and full-code workflows that reduce manual tasks, freeing security professionals to focus on higher-value strategic activities.

