Topcon Set to Feature Latest Technologies at Bauma in Munich

“Bauma brings leading industry experts and key decision makers together, and we are excited to be part of it, discussing the latest solutions with the construction market. The show is always an important one for us, and we look forward to the opportunity it provides to positively impact the future of the industry,” said Ulrich Hermanski, CMO and executive vice president for Topcon Positioning Systems.

The Topcon earthmoving portfolio includes solutions to help contractors plan, execute and profit through greater efficiency and productivity.

Ideal for small earthmoving projects, MC-Mobile, the new 3-in-1 solution that brings machine control to compact equipment, will be shown for mini-excavators. Through local positioning system (LPS) functionality, layout can be accomplished with the LN-150 tool for positioning information, a prism and tablet. MC-Mobile allows contractors to seamlessly move from layout, to design, to the machine utilizing the same hardware and software solutions. It provides the ability to self-perform construction layout, create designs in the field and build to exact specifications and accuracies.

“Measurement, design and building with machine control guidance can be accomplished with one system by taking the same tablet display used for measuring, placing it in the cab of the machine, and having a visual to deliver results with unparalleled accuracy. This helps contractors be more productive, reducing labor, time, and rework, and therefore increasing profits,” Hermanski said.

Two new solutions for the paving portfolio are the Virtual Ski solution for 3D cold milling machines and an LPS solution for urban environments and bridge decks, both designed for optimal paving results. These new solutions will complement the existing road building and paving system offerings for applications such as asphalt, concrete and curb and gutter work, as well as software and web-based services to assist with site management and logistics for projects and fleets.

The latest Topcon technologies in construction surveying and geopositioning technologies will be available at the show. Included will be information on the recently expanded GNSS network correction service, Topnet Live, which provides reliable and accurate positioning for a wide variety of applications around the globe. Technologies to increase accuracy and reduce rework in the building construction sector will be available as well.

Learn more about Topcon during the show in Hall A2, Booth 249. The team will be conducting live demonstrations at the stand and will be available for dedicated individual consultations. For more on Topcon at Bauma, visit topconpositioning.com/bauma-2022.

About Topcon Positioning Group



Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

