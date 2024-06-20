Topcon Receives Recertification as Great Place to Work for U.S., Adds Spain, Netherlands

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Topcon—Topcon Positioning Systems has announced its recertification as a Great Place To Work® in the United States of America and the addition of the accolade to its workplaces in Spain and The Netherlands. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working for the company.





Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are proud to once again achieve Great Place To Work certification, and to expand this recognition to our facilities in Spain and The Netherlands,” said Tim Weyland, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Topcon Positioning Group. “We prioritize employee experience, striving to create an environment where every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally. The award reaffirms the company’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment throughout its worldwide locations.”

The certification underscores Topcon’s ongoing commitment to providing a workplace where employees can excel and grow. In the recent employee experience survey, several highlights were noted, including high levels of employee satisfaction, strong employee engagement and recognition of fair practices.

“At Topcon, we believe in offering diverse career paths and opportunities for our employees,” Weyland added. “We are a global company representing numerous avenues for individuals to pursue their passions and contribute to our mission of driving innovation and technology adoption in the construction, geospatial, and agriculture sectors.”

