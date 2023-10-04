Topcon Expands Construction Layout Portfolio with LN-50

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Topcon–Topcon Positioning Systems announces the launch of the LN-50 3D laser, the latest addition to the LN layout navigator family of instruments. Intended to be an affordable and easy-to-use solution for digital layout, the LN-50 has a 50-meter (164-foot) range as compared to the longer-range, full-featured LN-150 that continues to be a mainstay of the Topcon layout portfolio. The new LN-50 is designed specific to homebuilders, mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) trades, concrete contractors and others — regardless of their digital technology experience — to achieve high-speed precision in their measuring and layout work, mitigating the risk of errors that can lead to costly rework.









“The family of products features a one-button, self-leveling setup that a wide variety of trade professionals can be comfortable using, particularly those transitioning from traditional layout and measuring methods to digital workflows,” said Ray Kerwin, director, global product planning at Topcon. “If a homebuilder set out to layout a project with a tape measure and a transit, it would take two people to do the work that could be accomplished by one person using the 3D laser, so productivity is a key benefit. Another is accuracy. The user will be able to lay out the job more accurately than using fully manual processes.”

The LN-50 works exclusively with Topcon Digital Layout building construction software. The software is compatible with CAD and BIM software setups and can be used with the Point Manager plug-in for Autodesk Revit or AutoCAD. “The easy-to-use Digital Layout software controls the 3D laser and makes it ‘smart’ so that the user can lay out building corners or plumbing sleeves, for instance, and do it efficiently,” Kerwin said.

“The portfolio embodies our commitment to democratizing technology — simplifying and improving the process of transitioning to digital layout in the building construction sector in a cost-effective package,” Kerwin continued. “It has a short learning curve, and is a one-person operation, which is particularly helpful during labor shortages. By providing enhanced productivity, accuracy and quality in an easily accessible system, it reinforces the push toward providing intuitive innovations for both the existing and incoming generations of trade professionals,” Kerwin said.

“With this system, companies can take on larger projects or even just speed up layout for the projects that they have on the books.”

The LN-50 is initially available through specialized dealers in the Americas and European sales channels.

For more information on Topcon, visit topconpositioning.com.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

