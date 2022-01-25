Top Russian Colocation Provider IXcellerate Closes Latest Round of Funding to Accelerate Expansion Plans

MOSCOW–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IXcellerate, a leading commercial data center operator and the home for hypercloud in Russia, has announced that it raised c. $190 million in financing from existing and new investors including Mubadala Investment Company, SberInvest and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund).

IXcellerate already offers world-class data center facilities and outstanding connectivity level in Russia to cater to both local enterprises and global corporations across multiple industries. The company ensures 24×7 business operations continuity and easy to access services in a world of rapidly growing appetite for expanding data volumes and data storage.

IXcellerate will use the proceeds of the new funding round to spearhead the expansion of its Moscow North and South campuses with the aim of building new capacities and running one of the largest data campuses in Europe which will provide exceptional capacity to an even broader customer base.

IXcellerate plans to build new data centers in full compliance with the highest industry standards, offering customers better connectivity, 99.999% service availability and unparalleled performance which is essential for the success of digital-first businesses in the new economy.

“As one of the largest carrier-neutral commercial data center operators in Russia, IXcellerate is enabling digitalization in Russia through unrivaled scalability and growth opportunities. With the help of this new funding, we aim to provide the type of facilities and services to our existing and future customers that are both ultra-powerful and sustainable in the long-term, while ensuring that our clients continue to benefit from our reliable engineering infrastructure, ESG compliant practices and outstanding service levels,” said Andrei Aksenov, IXcellerate’s Chief Executive Officer.

“IXcellerate has a successful record in developing and managing state-of-the-art data centers in Russia. The company is well-positioned to continue growing as a leading colocation and data center operator; directly enhancing Russia’s digital infrastructure. Leading this investment round into IXcellerate aligns with Mubadala’s strategy to invest in the digital economy and the sectors that support it,” said Abdulla Naser Almarzooqi, Deputy Head of Russia and CIS Investment Program at Mubadala.

“We live in the age of big data, which is stored somewhere far away in the cloud. The data seems ‘weightless’, but data centers with their servers are in fact huge and city-like facilities. I have seen them in real life and they grip imagination. What IXcellerate delivers for businesses is of crucial importance. Construction of such data towns ensures uninterrupted operations of companies along with on-demand computing power, helping them not to bother where to locate IT infrastructure,” said Andrey Shemetov, Sberbank Senior vice-president, Head of SberCIB.

“Investment in IXcellerate is part of RDIF’s strategy aimed at supporting the development of digital infrastructure in Russia and will further enhance our portfolio of collocation and data centers. IXcellerate will add new facilities and increase the customer base allowing more companies to expand the scale of operations as the need for high-end affordable data storage services will keep on growing rapidly. We expect IXcellerate to further strengthen its market position and boost its leadership in the Russian commercial data centers segment,” said Mikhail Kireev, Senior vice president, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

About IXcellerate

IXcellerate is a leading operator of commercial data centers, ranked among the Top-3 largest players in Russia. The company offers on-demand colocation solutions to address individual infrastructure requirements. IXcellerate data centers are rated Tier III / Level 3 and operate with service availability of 99.999%. IXcellerate customers are global and Russian corporations, financial institutions, hypercloud players, providers of online services , IT companies, leading carriers and other organizations, processing large data volumes. Among them are Tencent Cloud, Huawei, Softline, Nestlé, Refinitiv, Orange Business Services, Agricultural Bank of China and many others. Please visit the website for further details: www.ixcellerate.com

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. The company leverages its deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Sberbank

PJSC Sberbank is Russia’s largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank’s authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, while its international operations – subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters – include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru.

In 2020 Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru

SberInvest (Sberbank Investments LLC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sberbank of Russia and is a part of its Corporate Investment Business. It focuses on providing financial and structuring solutions through equity and mezzanine instruments for the bank’s customers.

About Russian Direct Investment Fund

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF’s management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 100 projects with foreign partners totaling over RUB2.1 tn and covering almost all of Russia’s regions. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

