Top Level Design Releases First Year Impact Report for .gay Domains Alongside Second Season of LGBTQ Webseries on Revry TV

Over $148,000 raised and donated to .gay’s nonprofit beneficiaries GLAAD and CenterLink in 2020

Domain registry Top Level Design today released its inaugural .gay Impact Report, covering the domain's community impact and giving through 2020, its first year of operation. To celebrate, .gay has also premiered a second season of its LGBTQ webseries, "The Library", available globally on Revry TV, and at www.TheLibrary.gay.

With the launch of .gay, Top Level Design set out to create a platform to uphold, fund, and celebrate LGBTQ communities, and in so doing, created a brand culture that LGBTQ people, organizations, and businesses see as valuable.

Top Level Design can now show that .gay has the potential to:

elevate and legitimize community ideas, businesses, and projects while connecting allies directly to the queer zeitgeist

help position businesses as allies with LGBTQ communities and nonprofit circles, while providing an easy-access way to boldly show support

strengthen LGBTQ audience reach and community impact for businesses and brands by way of the .gay partner network, giving components, and PR generated by .gay

provide a vehicle and entry point to businesses interested in promoting their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives

From major brands like Calvin Klein, Absolut Vodka, and GoDaddy, to out celebrities like George Takei, Adam Lambert, and Roxane Gay, to LGBTQ organizations like PFLAG National, ActionLink, and the Feel Something Foundation, the .gay community has grown into one of the most vibrant, diverse, and supportive online spaces in its first year on the market!

By The Numbers

$148,864.41 raised for LGBTQ Community Beneficiaries GLAAD and CenterLink. The registry continues to donate 20% of all .gay registration revenue. 2021 totals will be announced at year’s end.

raised for LGBTQ Community Beneficiaries GLAAD and CenterLink. The registry continues to donate 20% of all .gay registration revenue. 2021 totals will be announced at year’s end. 564,000,000+ people reached through the domain’s public launch and press tour

people reached through the domain’s public launch and press tour 2,300,000+ people watched .gay’s LGBTQ web series “The Library” since it premiered

people watched .gay’s LGBTQ web series “The Library” since it premiered 6,400+ brands and individuals registered their .gay domain names during .gay’s first year on the market, with over 13,000 names registered as of 9/21

