Top Gifts with More Choice, Personalization and Flexibility for Gifters and Receivers This Holiday

Research shows shoppers may spend nearly half of holiday gifting budget on gift cards—a smart, economically resilient, and desired gifting option for 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Holiday shopping is in full swing. What should be a joyous experience of finding the perfect holiday gift can easily become stressful in the face of price increases, long lines, out-of-stock items, or shipping delays. This stress is often further heightened by worrying about purchasing the wrong gift. Giftcards.com, a leading ecommerce site for gift cards, offers a one-stop shop for everyone on your list with new, innovative gift card options that offer more choice, personalization and flexibility this holiday.





“It’s no surprise that gift cards are holding on to their spot as the top gift consumers want to receive this holiday season1. They’re simple to give, offer something for everyone and have been the most requested gift1 for years,” said Shelley Hunter, gifting expert at Giftcards.com. “But what people may not know is that there are now more unique gift card options that offer personalization and an experience that both the gift giver and receiver will enjoy.”

Research by Blackhawk Network2 shows that 43% of shoppers surveyed reported that gift cards are most thoughtful when they can choose where they want to spend it. Among the top options that offer more choice are a suite of multi-store cards that feature popular brands together across top-selling categories on a themed gift card. Multi-store cards allow for a more giftable experience so that recipients can redeem at any or all of the brands featured on the card.

As shoppers navigate their budgets against rising costs of goods and services this year, Blackhawk research also found that shoppers surveyed may spend nearly half (46%) of their holiday gifting budget on gift cards3. Gift cards are an economically resilient option because gift givers can generally load the funds that fit their budget. The value of each multi-store gift card is customizable, ranging from $20 to $500.

Perhaps most importantly this year, shoppers are interested in gift cards with flexibility, with most shoppers surveyed saying they are particularly interested in a multi-store gift card (71%) or a gift card that centers around a certain theme (62%)3. The multi-store gift card options that will meet shopper demand this year include:

Choice gift cards

As shoppers look for ideal purchases, Choice gift cards are a smart gift option that offer something for everyone, whether it be the gaming fanatic, retail lover or food aficionado. These cards feature between five to seven beloved retailers all on one card tied to a specific occasion—including Happy Holidays, Cheers to You, Game & Grub and Retail Therapy—allowing for a “choose-your-own adventure”-style gifting experience.

One4all®

One4all is the latest gift card to join the suite of Giftcards.com multi-store gift cards and can be redeemed at over 100 popular brands and retailers in the U.S. with zero fees4. This card is perfect for giving the gift of flexibility and endless choice. The card includes today’s most popular brands.

Gift cards that give back

For those who plan to give back to causes they care about this year, shoppers can give generously to a friend and to a charitable organization at the same time with Giving Good® gift cards. Three percent of the load amount is donated to the charitable partner named on the card4. The Giving Good cards offer versatility and freedom for recipients with multiple retailers and restaurants on one card benefitting some of the nation’s largest non-profits.

These top gifts, and more, are available for purchase at Giftcards.com and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit giftcards.com/multi-store.

Choice, One4all® and Giving Good® gift cards are issued by Pathward™, N.A., member FDIC.

About Giftcards.com

Giftcards.com, part of Blackhawk Network, is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-store cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About Pathward™

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

1 “October Consumer Holiday Survey” is a survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics on behalf of the National Retail Federation between October 3–7, 2022. The sample size included 8,284 respondents.



2 Blackhawk Network EQ Superlative Research is a survey conducted on behalf of Blackhawk Network in March 2022. The sample size included 3,274 respondents.



3 “2022 Holiday Gifting Report” was an online study conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network in August 2022. The sample size included 2,001 respondents ages 18+.



4 The donation program is not a Pathward product or service, nor does Pathward sponsor the donation.

