Top Automakers Double-Down on Mobileye

Volkswagen Group applies mapping tech to ADAS, while Ford and Zeekr announce new Mobileye-based production programs.

Mobileye is joined by VW, Ford and Zeekr at CES 2022 to announce new programs based on Mobileye’s mapping, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) tech.

With Travel Assist 2.5, Volkswagen Group leverages Mobileye’s crowd-sourced mapping technology to enhance ADAS comfort features like lane-keeping/centering in VW, Škoda and Seat brand vehicles.

Mobileye’s long-standing relationship with Ford deepens into strategic collaboration to add Road Experience Management™ (REM™) mapping technology to a future version of Ford BlueCruise and bring Level 2-plus (L2+) hands-free ADAS solutions across multiple makes and models.

to add Road Experience Management™ (REM™) mapping technology to a future version of Ford BlueCruise and bring Level 2-plus (L2+) hands-free ADAS solutions across multiple makes and models. Mobileye and Zeekr, the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group, announce plans to offer consumers an all-electric self-driving vehicle powered by Mobileye Drive™ by 2024.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During an Intel news conference today, Intel subsidiary Mobileye revealed multiple new strategic collaborations designed to transform driver and passenger experiences globally. Deals with Volkswagen Group, Ford and Zeekr were brought to light to illustrate the breadth and innovation of Mobileye’s ADAS-to-AV technology. Mobileye also revealed its EyeQ® Ultra – Mobileye’s first AV-on-chip (AVoC) purpose-built for Level 4 self-driving vehicles.

“ Our customers are demonstrating that innovation is at the center of their future strategies and leaning on Mobileye to help execute their visions,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye president and chief executive officer. “ As a trusted collaborator, Mobileye is firing on all cylinders to deliver scalable ADAS-to-AV solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers and, at the same time, push the industry forward. We’re grateful for our ongoing collaborations and look forward to setting more new industry standards together.”

The new deals and programs revealed include:

First global application of “swarm data” for ADAS: Volkswagen Group is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to apply Mobileye’s mapping data to enhance the comfort and safety of ADAS features globally. Mobileye Roadbook™ is a crowd-sourced, cloud -generated database of highly precise, high-definition maps. Swarm data is collected via Mobileye-equipped vehicles globally, and VW is now using that data to greatly enhance the driver experience via Travel Assist 2.5. For example, where available, lane-keeping assistance will be provided in many areas without visible lane markings. Mobileye’s proprietary Road Experience Management technology automatically aggregates and generates AV maps in the cloud, delivering a truly global and scalable mapping solution for automated vehicles. The Roadbook-enhanced Travel Assist feature will be available soon in Volkswagen, Škoda and Seat electric vehicle (EV) models based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Prof. Shashua and Dr. Herbert Diess, chairman of the board for Volkswagen Group, recently tested Volkswagen’s new Mobileye-enabled Travel Assist features in an ID.4 vehicle in Munich. During the test drive, Diess observed several advantages to using REM technology for the advanced features. “ It’s a clear advantage of using real driving data over maps … everything works well, and the car is basically following this car without any intervention from my side,” he said.

Ford and Mobileye have announced plans to expand their strategic partnership. For example, Ford will begin using Mobileye’s REM – or Road Experience Management technology – in future versions of the Ford BlueCruise system, which allows customers to operate their vehicles hands-free while monitored by a driver-facing camera that makes sure customers are keeping their eyes on the road. The additional collaboration uses Mobileye’s REM to expand true hands-free driving to include qualified divided highways and areas without visible lane markings, thanks to even better lane-centering and lane-keeping technology. The companies also are working together on an open platform from Mobileye that will allow Ford to build and integrate Ford’s own solutions to make driving in the future safer and easier. First consumer AV built on Mobileye Drive tech: Mobileye and Zeekr, the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group, will further expand their partnership by building a new all-electric vehicle with L4 capabilities enabled by Mobileye True Redundancy™ sensing, REM mapping technology and Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS)-based driving policy along with Geely SEA architecture’s true-redundant braking, steering and power under an Open EyeQ concept that allows seamless integration between Mobileye and Zeekr technologies. It is believed to be the world’s first L4 vehicle for consumers. The vehicle’s consumer debut is expected by 2024 in China, with a global rollout to follow. “ Mobileye has been a strategic partner to our mission of delivering lifestyle vehicles fit for a more sustainable and autonomous future of transportation,” said Andy An, CEO of Zeekr Intelligent Technology. “ Our partnership supports Zeekr and Mobileye’s shared ambitions for leading the global ADAS and AV industry. Zeekr welcomes open collaboration that enables the integration of technological expertise to create a more sophisticated autonomous mobility experience for our customers.”

Also unveiled at the news conference was the Udelv Transporter, a purpose-built autonomous delivery vehicle powered by Mobileye Drive. As announced last year, Udelv plans to produce more than 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2023.

Mobileye is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Mobileye’s technology helps keep passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Mobileye’s proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a Mobileye Roadbook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving.

