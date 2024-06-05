Tonic.ai Named to Rising in Cyber 2024

Company recognized for pioneering data transformation solutions to accelerate velocity and ensure data privacy in software and AI development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonic.ai, the San Francisco-based company pioneering data transformation solutions for software and AI developers, was named to Rising in Cyber 2024, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the most promising cybersecurity companies in the eyes of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), venture capital investors, and other security leaders.









Notable Capital partnered with 100+ CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies in order to select the 30 honorees. Honorees were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams. Having raised more than $6 billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees will be recognized at the New York Stock Exchange today.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the work we’re doing securing all types of data. We started Tonic with the goal of being a win-win for security and DevOps or MLOps by making high quality secure data available for developers and AI engineers,” said Ian Coe, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic.ai. “The organizations we’ve partnered with along the way have not only validated our work but also enabled us to hone our solutions to best meet the needs of today’s most innovative teams.”

Tonic.ai transforms data for software and AI developers to get them the secure and scalable synthetic data they need to build applications and train LLM models effectively. Their suite of products enables on-demand access to safe, high-fidelity versions of structured, semi-structured, or free-text data for software testing and AI development. The company was founded in 2018 with the launch of Tonic Structural, their flagship developer platform for data de-identification, synthesis, and provisioning that enables developers to keep test data secure, accessible, and in sync across testing and development environments. Most recently, they launched the world’s first secure data lakehouse for LLMs, Tonic Textual, built to eliminate integration and privacy challenges ahead of RAG ingestion or LLM training—two of the biggest bottlenecks hindering enterprise AI adoption. Leveraging its expertise in data management and realistic synthesis, Tonic.ai has developed a solution to tame and protect siloed, messy, and complex unstructured data into AI-ready formats ahead of embedding, fine-tuning, or vector database ingestion.

“We see more innovation among cybersecurity startups than ever before, especially as AI creates both opportunities and new risks. Areas such as identity and access management, cloud security, and application security will see increased adoption by CISOs as security teams adapt to the rising role of AI,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024!”

About Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai empowers developers while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for use in software development, testing, and MLOps. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise solutions for data de-identification, subsetting, and synthesis. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic.ai’s products on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Walgreens, Texas Capital Bank, and the NHL, Tonic.ai innovates to advance their goal of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow @tonicfakedata on Twitter.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit: www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Block, Brightwheel, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Slice, StockX, Stori, Vercel, Zendesk, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security, Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Vdoo, Wing Security, and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.

