Tom Shen Joins Shastic as Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shastic, an RPA-as-a-Service provider for banking, recently announced that Tom Shen would be joining its board of directors.

Shen is a veteran of the financial service industry and brings more than 40 years of experience including his role as the founder and CEO of Software Dynamics, Inc., founder and CEO of Malauzai and Executive Vice President at Digital Insight. He presently serves as a board member for ZSuite and Sensibill. Throughout his career, he has overseen products, engineering, operations, and helped launch an array of innovative banking services. Shen has a multitude of experiences helping financial institutions better serve customers, both physically and digitally.

“I’m thrilled to serve on Shastic’s board of directors,” said Shen. “Shastic has an ambitious vision to revolutionize bank, credit union and lending processes through its robotic process automation platform. Shastic’s unique approach to RPA makes it more flexible and robust than any other solution on the market, which is why I am proud to join the team and help this company grow.”

“Tom’s vast experience in the financial services technology industry proves that he will be a tremendous asset in our overall growth and success,” said Joseariel Gomez, founder and CEO of Shastic. “We are very excited to have guidance from such a seasoned professional.”

About Shastic

Shastic built the first-ever zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform specialized for banking. We offer our technology as a Cloud service that does not require an upfront IT investment nor a long implementation process as other RPA platforms. We are trusted by 50 financial institutions across the US. Our platform allows financial institutions to increase their capacity and processing speed by 10 times using the same resources and processes they have in place today while achieving a 10x return on their investment. Shastic has partnered with Finastra, MeridianLink and Access Softek to help financial institutions streamline banking processes and improve customer service. Learn more at shastic.com.

Contacts

Patrick Guilshan



William Mills Agency



patrick@williammills.com

678-781-7237