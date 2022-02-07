Tom Coughlin Named Flash Memory Summit 2022 Program Chair

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataStorageTech–Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the world’s premiere flash memory conference and exposition, has appointed Tom Coughlin as its new Program Chair.

“I am singularly pleased to announce Tom Coughlin accepted our invitation to assume the role of Program Chair for Flash Memory Summit 2022,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS Conference Chair. “Simply put, Tom is a Silicon Valley icon and a genuine pleasure to work with. Under Tom’s leadership, Flash Memory Summit 2022 can continue its legacy of excellence, enabling leading-edge enterprises to showcase initiatives and technologies at the data storage industry’s finest conference venue.”

As Flash Memory Summit 2022 program chair, Tom Coughlin will oversee conference tract definition. He will guide track coordinators in selecting collectively-coherent presentations that enable conference attendees to recognize current non-volatile storage industry status and anticipate forthcoming developments.

“I want to thank Lance Leventhal for his vision in creating Flash Memory Summit and his Program Chair leadership in growing the conference to great success. He will be missed, and we wish him well as he pursues new event management opportunities,” said Chip Stockton, Conference ConCepts, Inc. CEO.

About Tom Coughlin

Tom Coughlin is an IEEE Fellow and widely-acclaimed luminary within IEEE’s Silicon Valley community. He has published over 500 data storage technology and application articles and more than 40 peer reviewed conference, magazine and journal papers. He has authored Digital Storage in Consumer Electronics (2e, Springer) and 6 invited technical book chapters. He is presently Coughlin Associates President where he advises leading-edge storage product enterprises, guiding them into today’s uncertain future. Tom holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Shinshu University in Nagano Japan. Interested readers can find more about Tom’s substantial accomplishments at his personal Website https://tomcoughlin.com/.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is the world’s largest event that features trends, innovations, and influencers driving flash memory adoption within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

