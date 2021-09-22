Tom Booker Joins Candor Technology as Chief Strategy Officer

Former CoreLogic & Fannie Mae leader to head strategic initiatives to accelerate Candor Technology’s market growth and industry innovation

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Candor Technology today announced that E. Thomas Booker, III has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer.





Booker brings 30 years of experience in securities, technology, product development, solution delivery to Candor Technology. Most recently Tom served as a managing director at The Collingwood Group, where he provided business strategy consulting and strategic transaction support to capital markets participants and technology/service providers.

Prior to joining Collingwood, Booker oversaw the marketing, development, policy and solution delivery functions associated with the Government Sponsored Entities for CoreLogic. Under Booker’s leadership, the company developed and delivered outsourced applications, tailored analytics and valuation solutions in addition to rules-based claims management applications. Additionally, Booker served as an executive at Fannie Mae and a general manager at the IBM Company during his career.

“Candor’s Underwriting Decision Science is the most significant application of information science to a high-value business problem the mortgage markets have seen in decades,” said Booker. “Candor has developed a compelling response to address the cost, quality and throughput challenges at the heart of mortgage lender profitability.”

“We are excited to have Tom join our team,” said Thomas Showalter, Candor’s CEO. “He has a keen sense for where the markets, lenders, investors, analytics and technology meet to address the business realities and evolving demands of the real estate finance industry.”

About Candor Technology

Candor Technology’s Loan Engineering System is in a category all its own: Mortgage Decision Sciences. The first of its kind risk analysis, identification, and mitigation machine empowers lenders to optimize their workforce and positions them for the type of sweeping process innovation that fundamentally improve the economics of making a mortgage.

Contacts

Candor Media Relations

Gaffney Austin, LLC



Alyson Austin



alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

(949) 403-0484