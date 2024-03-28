Togetherwith Announces Julian Roca as Head of Miami Operation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Togetherwith, a model focused on creativity, content at scale and onshore/offshore efficiency, has launched a Miami operation to work for clients in the U.S. and connect them to the right mix of resources across its operations in Buenos Aires and Louisville, Kentucky.





The operation will be led by Julian Roca as General Manager, who will also hold a dual role as Chief Growth Officer for Togetherwith.

The agency arrives in Miami with the ambitions of establishing a strong presence and growing in this very vibrant market, where it functions as the agency’s central coordination point for its client Xfinity Creative at Comcast, the largest American multinational telecommunications and media conglomerate. It supports STG Logistics, the nation’s largest provider of port-to-door services and supply chain solutions for cargo owners and logistics providers, and Harry Blu’s, the spirits brand founded by serial entrepreneur Harry Blustein III, which has international celebrity, TV, and film producer Simon Cowell as an investment partner.

“We have an onshore talent magnet in Louisville and a creative and production powerhouse offshore, in Buenos Aires. We aim to establish Miami as an operational center for the development of new markets, new ventures and new partnerships. Agencies have never delivered on the efficiency that comes from global connection given their traditional P&L structures; we decided to do it differently,” said Julian Roca.

“Miami has rapidly ascended to the ranks of leading global cities, positioning itself as a cultural and strategic center, where cultures converge. Togetherwith’s bet is to bridge the gap between the US and Latin America with a truly integrated offering to drive effectiveness and efficiency,” added Roca.

Colombian-born and raised, a New Yorker at heart and happy resident of Miami now for more than 9 years, Roca has national and international experience in managing multifunctional teams working for agencies like Ogilvy, Publicis, G2 in New York, and VMLY&R in Miami, where he was Executive Director.

“New technologies, generative AI, innovative work methodologies, and the astronomical living and labor costs in larger cities have compelled clients to seek new methods for effectiveness while driving efficiency. We have developed a highly distinctive model where clients harness the benefits of innovation and offshore efficiency,” said Santiago Puiggari, CEO and Founding Partner of Togetherwith.

“Our expansion, growth, and development into new markets are driven by new clients and relationships. It’s both an honor and a challenge to unleash the connectivity that Miami offers. We anticipate further growth of our team, client roster, and creative endeavors in Miami and beyond,” added Puiggari.

Togetherwith, part of the Ovare Group holding company, has experienced dramatic growth in Latin America and the U.S. in recent years. With offices in Buenos Aires and Louisville, Kentucky, it boasts a client roster that includes Stellantis, Jeep, RAM, Holcim, Xfinity, and through Ad Cucìna, its food industry expert agency, KFC, Ingredion, and Darden Restaurants.

