Together with Siemens Healthineers, Varian Highlights Software and Imaging Innovations to Enable Personalized Patient Care at ASTRO 2024

Radiation therapy, required by roughly half of all cancer patients,1 is a core part of driving toward a world without fear of cancer. Varian is leveraging more than 75 years of innovation to push the boundaries for cancer therapy, from advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services.

“As the industry leader in radiotherapy, we have an obligation to simplify the patient pathway and enhance personalized care by taking a holistic approach to care,” said Arthur Kaindl, Head of Varian. “Through our combination with Siemens Healthineers, the industry leader of imaging, we are uniquely poised to accelerate advances in cancer care that improve patient outcomes and experiences, expand access to care, and transform cancer into a manageable chronic disease.”

Varian will announce ground-breaking new technology at its booth (ASTRO #1627) and virtually on LinkedIn Live, Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1:31 p.m. EDT.

At ASTRO 2024, Varian will be sharing how its combined, comprehensive portfolio is designed to enhance patient outcomes by making processes easier to implement, more automated, and easier to accomplish.

Unlocking the power of software

Varian is using the power of its software to unlock its hardware in new ways, focusing on patient-centric cancer care management and empowering care teams to optimize how they use Varian’s treatment delivery systems and personalize care.

At the heart of this portfolio is Varian’s ARIA CORE oncology management solution, which is designed to support integration across the cancer treatment journey into survivorship. From enabling standardized workflows, enhancing communication and patient engagement, to mobile applications and analytics, Varian’s software solutions aim to streamline care and connect providers and patients to critical information when and where they need it. Reflecting its deepening integration with Siemens Healthineers, Varian will also be showcasing Siemens Healthineers DirectSetup Notes,* which enables radiotherapy staff to document patient setup information during simulation directly on the CT scanner’s tablet and transfer all recorded information directly to ARIA CORE or other oncology information systems for future reference and analysis.

Connecting the power of imaging

Varian’s portfolio demonstrates its commitment to sustained innovation, introducing new capabilities to optimize treatment procedures and personalize care by connecting powerful imaging technology.

HyperSight imaging, an optional feature for various Varian linacs, brings fast, highly accurate imaging into the treatment room, enabling the acquisition of cone-beam CT images in as little as six seconds, with the Hounsfield Unit (HU) accuracy required for calculating dose distributions directly on the images, depending on system configuration. The HyperSight image reconstruction algorithms, combined with its expanded field of view (FOV), offer improved visualization of larger areas of interest, often encompassing the entire target volume and surrounding organs at risk (OARs). Varian’s Ethos adaptive radiotherapy system, updated with several new software features in 2024, provides care teams with the flexibility to choose between online or offline adaptive, as well as image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) treatment, for precise delivery of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and RapidArc volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT).

Enabling care teams to streamline, personalize care

Varian’s innovative product ecosystem highlights its unique, combined capabilities and commitment to embrace innovation and enhance outcomes for today’s patients, and the 35 million people who will develop cancer annually by 2050.

Reflecting Varian’s commitment to helping care teams harness the full power of its technology is its Advanced Oncology Solutions (AOS), a team of world-class experts providing a robust combination of customized solutions and services. These solutions help clinical teams realize their unique goals for optimizing, upgrading, or standardizing operations while implementing global best practices in cancer care.

“We’re excited to share how our combined portfolio of innovative and integrated products and services are designed to work together to truly advance the possibilities of cancer care,” Kaindl said. “We are committed to driving sustainable innovations that introduce new and enhanced tools to help move us forward to a world without fear of cancer.”

*DirectSetup Notes is enabled with syngo CT VB10 on Siemens Healthineers CT simulators SOMATOM go.Sim and SOMATOM go.Open Pro.

© 2024 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. VARIAN, ARIA CORE, ETHOS, HYPERSIGHT, and RAPIDARC are trademarks of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., pending or registered U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. DIRECTSETUP NOTES, SYNGO, SOMATOM GO.SIM and SOMATOM GO.OPEN PRO are trademarks of Siemens Healthcare GmbH registered U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

