Together for Safer Roads Chooses Humanising Autonomy for Safer Roads Studio Truck of the Future Initiative

Humanising Autonomy will utilize behavior AI to increase driver visibility for TSR fleet partners, including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Republic Services, among others, reducing traffic deaths and collisions across the globe

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Blind zones are a major contributing factor for truck crashes: about one-quarter of all truck-related deaths in the U.S. are due to vision-related, low-speed maneuvers and international research has found that driver visibility is related to over one-third of truck crashes with vulnerable road users.

Together for Safer Roads (TSR) is proud to identify innovative solutions to this problem with its member organizations and partners Anheuser-Busch InBev, Republic Services, and New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services, by announcing the winner of the inaugural Truck of the Future program: Humanising Autonomy.

Humanising Autonomy will use its computer vision and behavior AI technology to add a nuanced understanding of VRU (vulnerable road user) behavior to fleets. The software will help improve fleet driver visibility and reaction times, making roads safer for vulnerable users. This announcement is especially meaningful following the UN Global Road Safety Week, as the Truck of the Future program is intended to improve fleet safety through cutting edge technology and ultimately, save lives.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how our collaboration with Humanising Autonomy will impact the bigger picture of road safety,” said David Braunstein, president of TSR. “This cutting edge technology will help an important part of the road-using community across the country and the world as we continue to expand our work internationally. Our goal has always been to create stronger partnerships between public and private fleets and the cities within their operational spheres. This development in fleet safety will help to bridge that existing divide.”

Deployments will take place in collaboration with Anheuser-Busch InBev, Republic Services and NYC DCAS in the New York Metro Area, as well as Guadalajara, Mexico.

“This is only the beginning, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the Truck of the Future initiative,” said Maya Pindeus, chief executive officer of Humanising Autonomy. “With our integration partners, Streamax and VisionTrack, we will be able to leverage their hardware and video telematics abilities to create a seamless, modular solution for this sprint.”

Improving driver visibility is just one aspect of enacting purposeful change to road safety, and this announcement will also launch TSR’s Summer of Innovation, in which the organization will highlight all of the Safer Roads Studios initiatives including transformational analytics and the Vision Zero Tech Fund. Learn more about the Safer Roads Studio here.

About Together for Safer Roads



Together for Safer Roads is a global NGO that works with government, businesses and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management and technology initiatives to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and deaths. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN’s Decade of Road safety and has partners around the world. TSR’s members include AB InBev, AT&T, CalAmp, Geotab, Lyft, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS and others. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Humanising Autonomy:



Humanising Autonomy is a behaviour AI company building the global standard for intuitive interaction between people and machines; improving automation anywhere for a safer, more productive way of living. The company’s unique methodology combines behavioural psychology, statistical AI and novel deep learning algorithms to understand, infer and predict the full spectrum of human behaviours. With equal gender representation and a hugely diverse team, the company is actively hiring for both commercial and tech roles. Humanising Autonomy is backed by Anthemis Partners, Global Brain, Synapse Partners and Amplifier. Learn more at: https://www.humanisingautonomy.com/.

Contacts

Media:



Together for Safer Roads



Kate Marsden



Marketing Manager



551-225-4123



kate@togetherforsaferroads.org

Humanising Autonomy



Emily Taylor



Communications Manager



+44 73086 58586



emily@humanisingautonomy.com