Tofane Global Acquires DIMOCO Messaging to Boost iBASIS Mobile Services

Completes its seventh acquisition, fueling growth in thriving international messaging market

Increases iBASIS mobile services total revenues share to ~20%

Delivers direct access to Over-The-Top and mobile operators in Central Europe and to the Enterprise market segment

and mobile operators in Central Europe and to the Enterprise market segment Leverages synergies in messaging capabilities and expertise with teams throughout DACH* and Central and Eastern Europe

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Tofane Global (TOFANE), the leading international communications solutions group, announces today the acquisition of DIMOCO Messaging, a leading global SMS aggregator based in Liechtenstein and Austria that delivers around two billion messages per year.

Business messaging or application-to-person (A2P) has grown into a global market worth an estimated 26.5 billion USD in 2022 and is predicted to reach 38 billion USD in 2025. With only 5% of companies using SMS A2P, business adoption of messaging is still in its infancy but is starting to surge as organizations come to realize that business SMS can become a key revenue generator for mobile operators.**

With this acquisition, TOFANE’s subsidiary iBASIS significantly accelerates its growth, doubling mobile services revenues to reach 20% of the company’s total revenues.

The addition of DIMOCO Messaging enhances iBASIS’s carrier-grade network infrastructure by adding more than 100 direct connections to mobile operators worldwide, ensuring the highest standards of speed and reliability for message termination.

iBASIS geographically expands its global commercial presence with DIMOCO Messaging’s offices located in Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and Serbia.

The acquisition also gives direct access to the enterprise market segment where DIMOCO Messaging has an established sales force to serve large financial institutions, leveraging new SMS Application Program Interfaces for system integration, APIs for rapid onboarding, and SMS campaign deployment.

Alexandre Pébereau, CEO, iBASIS, and Founder, CEO, TOFANE:

“TOFANE established itself as the first independent leader through acquisitions in international voice. Today, we are replicating our model in the similar but high-growth Business Messaging sector to build our second pillar. By adding DIMOCO Messaging and its senior team, we are boosting our growth path to become the preferred Tier One partner for our customers in mobile services.”

Cameron Calof, Managing Director, DIMOCO Messaging:

“We are very excited to join iBASIS. The company has built a Tier One reputation as preferred partner for global voice and mobile services. We share the same entrepreneurial spirit, business ethics, and customer-centric approach, and are committed to delivering a high level of quality and reliability for messaging worldwide. We are thrilled for our employees and customers as this acquisition opens a new era of possibilities and growth. iBASIS’ expertise and capabilities are undisputed, and we look forward to continuing to respond to the industry’s fast-growing market requirements together.”

Jeantet acted as exclusive legal adviser, Mazars as finance and tax adviser, Wagram Corporate Finance as financial adviser, and Global Telco Consult – GTC as technical adviser on this acquisition.

* DACH: Deutschland (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH)



** Mobilesquared, Business Messaging Overview at MEF Business Messaging, June 2022

About Tofane Global

Tofane Global (TOFANE) is the leading communications solutions group enabling operators and digital players worldwide with their core strategies, performance, and transformation. Tofane Global acquired and successfully integrated seven companies in the global communications market, becoming the first independent player and innovation enabler across international Voice, Mobile Data and SMS messaging, Internet-of-Things, and 5G. As the result of the acquisitions of Altice Europe N.V., iBASIS, SFR, MEO (former Portugal Telecom), NOS, and Simfony, Tofane Global serves 1,000+ customers worldwide across its presence in 26 countries.

About DIMOCO Messaging

Before its acquisition by Tofane Global, DIMOCO Messaging was owned by BaseTech Ventures, an investment venture that invests in early-stage FinTech, internet, and technology start-ups. DIMOCO Messaging provides high quality, reliable A2P messaging products enabling our enterprise clients to communicate to their customers on a truly global scale. We leverage our relationships with Mobile Network Operators, CPaaS and in-country partners to offer clients direct connectivity, allowing them to optimize communication with their customers and employees seamlessly. DIMOCO Messaging, with offices in Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and Serbia, holds an MVNO license and operates a carrier-grade messaging platform with highest quality industry standards.

Contacts

Tofane Global

Céline Gregoire



EVP, Marketing



+1 617.501.2788



cgregoire@iBASIS.net

DIMOCO Messaging

Cameron Calof



Managing Director



+43 664 9699 020



cameron.calof@dimoco.eu