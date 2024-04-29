Todd Clegg Named Carestream’s Chief Executive Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carestream–Carestream, a world-leading provider of medical imaging systems and non-destructive testing solutions, announced that Todd Clegg has been named CEO and appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.









Mr. Clegg joined Carestream in October last year and has been the company’s interim CEO since December 1. “I am excited to continue in my role as leader of Carestream and to build upon the success we’ve had over the last six months,” he remarked. “Carestream has been a consistent leader in the healthcare and non-destructive testing markets with innovative products and solutions and we expect this to continue going forward. I also want to thank the Carestream team and Board for welcoming me into the organization and for their support getting me up to speed quickly and effectively.”

Mr. Clegg is an experienced executive, investor, and board member with two decades of experience helping lead organizations through periods of growth, innovation and transition. Prior to joining Carestream, he was a Managing Director at Onex, where he oversaw a team of individuals responsible for sourcing, overseeing, growing, and exiting control investments in private companies. Over his 17 years at Onex, he was responsible for 14 platform company investments representing over $7 billion of invested equity and more than a hundred add-on investments and financings. Mr. Clegg is a current board member of Lannett Company, QualTek Services, and The Goddard Center. He is a prior board member of over 10 large corporations and an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

