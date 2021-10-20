Today at Amazon Accelerate: Amazon to Launch the Search Analytics Dashboard That Will Provide Third-Party Sellers with Insights on Search Performance of Their Products

New Search Analytics Dashboard to provide sellers with a wealth of anonymized data to better understand customers’ interests and shopping choices for their products

Information will help sellers optimize their listings, inform inventory planning, plan their product development roadmap, and grow their business both on and off Amazon

Search Analytics Dashboard will be available in early 2022 for sellers enrolled in Brand Registry

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at the Accelerate 2021 conference for U.S. third-party sellers, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the Search Analytics Dashboard, a new tool that will help sellers registered in Brand Registry derive insights from the search performance of their products.

“The Search Analytics Dashboard will provide sellers with a wealth of anonymized data to better understand customers’ interests and shopping choices for their products. This information will help sellers optimize their listings, inform inventory planning, plan their product development roadmap, and grow their business both on and off Amazon,” said Srikanth Thirumalai, Vice President of Search at Amazon. “We are excited about what these insights will do for sellers, and we look forward to their feedback as we identify new ways to partner with them and improve the shopping and selling experience together.”

The Search Analytics Dashboard will enhance the existing Amazon Brand Analytics suite of aggregated data reports, which includes reports for repeat purchase behavior, market basket analysis, item comparison, alternate purchase behavior, and demographics. For several years, Amazon has offered brands a Search Terms report that includes search frequency rank, click data, and conversion share, and the new Search Analytics Dashboard goes even deeper into the shopping experience.

The new Search Analytics Dashboard will include the Catalog and Query Performance dashboards:

The Query Performance Dashboard will help sellers understand top search terms that are associated with their products. This information can help sellers better target the keywords they use in their marketing campaigns and identify opportunities to expand their product portfolio based on customer interest.

The Catalog Performance Dashboard will help brands understand their sales funnel at the product level. Sellers will be able to use this tool to quickly identify conversion issues or drop-off points where they lose customer attention. The dashboard will also help sellers analyze the price competitiveness of their products and optimize their marketing investments and inventory planning.

“Search term data is very helpful for our business and consumer brands, in general. The Search Analytics Dashboard will bring to light some incredibly valuable data for us. We will be able to identify high-performing keywords for our products, which we can use to fine-tune our marketing and product development strategies,” said Jason Mclellan, director at VitaCup, a seller participating in the products’ development. “The information has already helped us identify a new product to develop and a product category where we’re building traction.”

The Search Analytics Dashboard will be available in the U.S. in early 2022. The tool will be provided at no charge to Amazon sellers who are enrolled in Amazon Brand Registry.

Last year, Amazon invested more than $18 billion in logistics, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers get started, build their brands, and leverage Amazon’s scale to reach more customers. Amazon sellers have created an estimated 1.8 million U.S. jobs managing, operating, and supporting their Amazon-related businesses.

Learn more about Accelerate at https://www.amazonaccelerate.com/.

