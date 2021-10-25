Toast Announces Release Date Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Toast will host a live video webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Toast’s investor relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the webcast and all related earnings materials will be available on our investor relations website for a period of 90 days.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is the all-in-one platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

