Home Business Wire Toast Announces Release Date Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Toast Announces Release Date Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Toast will host a live video webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Toast’s investor relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the webcast and all related earnings materials will be available on our investor relations website for a period of 90 days.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is the all-in-one platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN

Contacts

Media: media@toasttab.com
Investors: IR@toasttab.com

Articoli correlati

DE-CIX Dallas Exceeds 100 Network Connections

Business Wire Business Wire -
Neutral access from more than 10 colocation and data centers throughout the greater Southwest region with access via Transport...
Continua a leggere

Suretys Forms an Alliance with Markel® and Raises $2 Million in Seed Investment from Victorum Capital

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#autofinance--Suretys, a digital insurance provider that replaces the need for a cosigner for auto sales and...
Continua a leggere

Introducing S!NG Market: A Barrier-Free Music NFT Marketplace Featuring Aloe Blacc and ZEAL-Certified Artists Including Puscifer, Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit, Our Lady Peace,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Blockchain-backed ecosystem looks to revolutionize the relationship between artists and their fans SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S!NG, a developer of tools that empower...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DE-CIX Dallas Exceeds 100 Network Connections

Business Wire