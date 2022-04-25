Home Business Wire Toast Announces Release Date Of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Toast Announces Release Date Of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

