TNS Unveils New Unattended Payment Terminals at PACE 2022

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PACE2022–Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global, leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service organization, unveils the latest point-of-sale (POS) terminals that form part of the TNS acceptance product portfolio for the parking industry at PACE in Adelaide, Australia between 4 – 6 May 2022.

The smart POS devices will facilitate a secure self-service payment experience for consumers wishing to pay by card, contactless or digital wallet across a range of sectors including parking, EV charging, retail and vending.

TNS acceptance solutions are secure, EMV certified, and P2PE validated and enable merchants to accept cashless payments. The solutions combine premium, robust terminals with connection and transportation of payment data through the TNS payment gateway to the merchant’s chosen bank and provide a comprehensive reporting and management portal.

These new terminals are fully PCI PTS 5.x compliant, can be deployed across a range of external and internal locations, feature a full color touchscreen along with camera and sound alerts and are easy to operate offering simplified deployment with remote software updates.

“Our acceptance solutions provide a seamless payment experience for parking operators, and other merchants, that facilitate the most popular unattended cashless consumer payment methods,” said John Tait, Global Managing Director for TNS’ Payments Market. “These new premium terminals really enhance the customer experience for all of TNS’ business partners.”

Every year TNS accepts, connects and securely processes transactions around the globe, allowing merchants to meet the expectations of their customers.

To find out more about our acceptance solutions visit, advam.com/TNS-UnattendedPayments

About Transaction Network Services

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. Enabling and powering payment strategies for businesses, TNS Payments Market business securely and reliably transports transactions across the globe. Through its consumer touchpoints, global connectivity and transaction processing solutions, TNS enables its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers. For more information, please visit tnsi.com.

