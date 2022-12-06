TNS Launches Market Data Services for Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Continuing the expansion of TNS’ global trading network

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#colocation—Transaction Network Services (TNS) is now connected to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), as a market data vendor. Opening up access to Israel’s sole exchange, with order routing and market data connectivity to the TASE matching engine in Tel Aviv, allows TNS’ customers to capitalize on trading activities in this growing market.

Under the new agreement, TNS can deliver TASE market data globally via a high availability backbone with minimal network latency. TNS’ low latency network enables clients to access TASE alongside the comprehensive European, US and Asia Pacific exchange connectivity already provided.

“This latest exchange connection allows TNS to provide access to approved recipients, including exchange members and market data vendors,” said Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Vice President of Product Management, Financial Markets. “This project includes market data for TASE’s equities and increases the number of market data feeds we now offer globally.”

TASE is the listing exchange for Israeli companies, including The TA-35, the main stock index consisting of 35 Israeli companies. TASE is also home to a derivatives market including equity index derivatives (such as TA-35 index futures), FX derivatives and equity options. In 2021, daily turnover on TASE for equities was US$581 million, up from $540 million in 2020.

TNS’ offering delivers lower overall costs compared to a DIY approach, thanks to TNS’ mutualized exchange connections and status as a registered data vendor with TASE. This allows trading firms to focus on their core business instead of diverting the attention of internal resources to maintain an extensive, specialized infrastructure.

TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia, and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

Contacts

Fiona Butler, TRG, +44 (0)7796 410557



Clare Cockroft, TNS, + 44 (0)114 292 0163



pr@tnsi.com