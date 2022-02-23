TNS Celebrates European ‘Managed Services Solutions for Trading’ Award Win

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—Transaction Network Services (TNS) has won ‘Best Managed Services Solutions for Trading’ at the prestigious TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2022. Established to acknowledge excellence in solutions and services for capital markets, the industry awards focus on vendors that provide exceptional offerings across infrastructure, technology and data.





The award recognizes TNS’ mission-critical managed services, which bring global trading participants together and connect them to the world’s exchanges. Leveraging its specialist Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, TNS delivers tailored solutions that enable firms of any size to benefit from services that match their infrastructure and business needs, including:

Access to ultra-low market data feeds and exchange order routing

Highly engineered in- data center hosting and connectivity

and connectivity Exchange and trading participant global connectivity

Secure and integrated cloud connectivity

“We are delighted to receive this award for our market-leading capability, cost-effectiveness and the flexibility of our managed services portfolio,” said Alastair Watson, European Managing Director, TNS. “As exchange requirements evolve into a labyrinth of connectivity options and market data nuances, it becomes even more important to partner with a service provider that aims to improve trade execution and cuts through administrative, operational and financial burdens.”

Managing remote data center space and connectivity is crucial to those responsible for electronic trading infrastructure. TNS’ specialized managed hosting solutions are engineered to deliver rack-optimized cabling and design that utilizes the company’s ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology for direct exchange access inside the data center. This ensures firms benefit from execution speeds up to 10 times faster than traditional layer 3 architectures, eradicating the need for multiple switches by using a single-hop architecture to deliver connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds.

TNS offers a fully managed IaaS that prevents traders from having to research, acquire and maintain their own exchange connections, data center space and equipment. This includes access to market data feeds and exchange access in over 108 exchanges across 20+ countries. The connectivity infrastructure also brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints to address the needs of market participants worldwide.

Traders that use TNS’ managed hosting solution capitalize on the company’s global point-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which includes uninterrupted access to more than 60 exchanges with local, physical support around the globe supported by a low-latency network backbone of 125+ points-of-presence. This is complemented by access to a growing set of public cloud providers.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully-managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled global mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750+ counterparties globally. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

