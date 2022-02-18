LOGICLY, powered by ETFLogic, brings institutional caliber investment research, analytics, and portfolio management tools to global financial advisors and institutions.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETFLogic, a U.S. fintech company and leading provider of analytics and portfolio tools to the wealth management industry and investment fund manufacturers, today announced that it closed an equity investment, agreeing to a minority investment from TMX Group Limited, a global provider of data, listing services, trading markets, clearing facilities and other services to the global financial community. This investment follows the successful launch of TMX LOGICLY, a collaboration between TMX Datalinx®, TMX’s information services division, and ETFLogic in January 2021.

“TMX is committed to seeking out strategic opportunities to partner with the innovative, early-stage companies pushing the transformation of today’s investment industry,” said Jay Rajarathinam, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group. “We are excited to announce this investment in ETFLogic, as we continue our collaborative work on TMX LOGICLY to help bring advisors and investors greater transparency and efficient access to valuable insights and tools.” Read the TMX release here: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/tmx-group-limited-makes-strategic-investment-in-etflogic-870092727.html

Founded in 2017, ETFLogic’s flagship product, LOGICLY, integrates multi-asset research including ETFs, mutual funds, and stocks, AI-powered portfolio analysis, optimization, and trading analytics into Portfolio Coach, a web-based portfolio management trading platform. Financial advisors, RIAs and Broker Dealers serving clients in the United States, Canada, and other global markets can access institutional-caliber investment data and analytics tools. Using these tools, wealth advisors can better screen and compare products for their clients, analyze a fund’s risk and exposure, ESG factors, liquidity, income, and returns based on its component stocks, and satisfy client compliance requirements.

The financial advisor community uses LOGICLY’s suite of tools, including the one-of-a-kind Portfolio Coach, to meet increasing demand for transparency from clients and connect a client’s investment policy statement to outcomes. Advisors gain a competitive edge with smart, time-saving workflows that simplify and automate portfolio management. LOGICLY tools provide daily monitoring and actionable alerts tailored to each client’s IPS, tax-aware rebalancing, seamless custodian integrations, active trade recommendations, and compliance audit trails. Portfolio Coach also provides advisors and firms with the flexibility to use a custom index or model portfolio instead of typical benchmarks. Banks and other financial institutions that offer self-directed brokerage services use LOGICLY to offer clients greater transparency in knowing what they own, paying the right price, and leveraging existing products to stay on track.

“Deepening our relationship with TMX, a company with a strong track record of innovation in the investment industry, is an exciting move forward for us,” said Emil Tarazi, CEO and Co-Founder of ETFLogic. “Working with TMX, we will strengthen our international distribution and further capitalize on the unique analytics and portfolio tools the ETFLogic team has built for firms and advisors. Empowering our users with better data and automation means that they can do better by their clients. Better, more confident portfolio outcomes is what LOGICLY is all about.”

About ETFLogic

ETFLogic is a U.S.-based fintech company and provider of LOGICLY, the leading investment research, analytics, and portfolio management tools and solutions to the financial advisor community, RIAs, Broker Dealers, Asset Managers, Financial Institutions, ETF Issuers, Compliance Teams, and Hedge Funds. LOGICLY delivers global ETF and fund data across a complete universe of funds, giving advisors a competitive advantage with powerful, institutional-grade technology that streamlines research and analytics, and automates portfolio management. LOGICLY also offers financial institutions via API, iFrame, widgets, or custom builds a way to deliver self-directed solutions focused ETFs and mutual funds to an individual investor client base. Headquartered in New York, ETFLogic serves a diverse and international client base. For more information about ETFLogic/LOGICLY, visit our website at https://logicly.finance/. Follow LOGICLY on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/logicly-platform/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/InvestLogicly.

