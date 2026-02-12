TMA Systems LLC Successfully Completes a Type 2 SOC 2 Examination with an Unqualified Opinion

TMA Systems Reports on Security Standards Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for Its WebTMA CMMS – EAM platform

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cmms--TMA Systems, a provider of facility, asset, and risk management solutions, today announced the successful completion of a Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination for its WebTMA Asset & Facility Management Platform. The examination covered the review period from July 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025, and evaluated controls relevant to the Security Trust Services category.

The independent examination was conducted by AssurancePoint, LLC, a licensed CPA firm, and resulted in an unqualified (clean) opinion, indicating that TMA Systems’ controls were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the review period to meet its service commitments and system requirements related to security.

“SOC 2 examinations are a critical way for us to demonstrate the rigor behind how we design and operate our systems,” said Mike Hill, Chief Technology Officer at TMA Systems. “This Type 2 examination reflects our continued focus on maintaining strong controls and safeguarding customer data over time.”

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy. TMA Systems’ SOC 2 report provides users with information regarding the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relevant to the selected SOC 2 criteria and has been examined by an independent CPA firm.

TMA Systems intends to continue performing SOC 2 examinations in future years as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

About WebTMA:

WebTMA, the flagship software product of TMA Systems, is a flexible Computerized Maintenance Management System / Enterprise Asset Management (CMMS/EAM) solution designed to support organizations of all sizes. WebTMA helps reduce manual processes, streamline maintenance operations, and extend the lifecycle of critical assets and facilities.

The platform supports both cloud-hosted and on-premises deployments and is accessible through modern web browsers and mobile applications. Designed with an emphasis on system integrity, performance, and usability, WebTMA integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise environments, including building automation technologies, financial systems, and human resources platforms.

Key capabilities include:

Work Order Management

Preventive and Predictive Maintenance

Asset Lifecycle Management

Reporting and Analytics

Mobile Accessibility for Field Operations

API and Enterprise Integration Support

