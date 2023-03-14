TMA Systems Acquires Maxpanda

Acquisition strengthens TMA’s market leadership with capabilities to service SMB to enterprise customers

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TMA Systems, a US-based leader and developer of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), today announced the acquisition of Maxpanda, a cloud-based CMMS software company serving small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Founded in 2011 in Winnipeg, Canada, Maxpanda is a great fit for SMBs seeking maintenance management capabilities. The software is easy-to-use, affordable, and enables customers to onboard themselves quickly. Flexible pricing options provide a seamless way for clients to move away from paper and manual systems and into a digital CMMS.

“The acquisition of Maxpanda marks a significant milestone for TMA Systems as we continue to expand our reach,” said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “With an aging workforce, maintenance management skills gaps, and supply-chain disruptions, businesses both small and large need to embrace predictive maintenance strategies. Leaning on advanced CMMS/EAM solutions like those offered by TMA Systems will enable our clients to remain competitive in the marketplace.”

TMA Systems and Maxpanda are both dedicated to innovation and delivering unparalleled customer support. With this acquisition, the two companies offer asset maintenance management solutions for companies of all sizes. TMA’s commitment to customer satisfaction, product innovation, and exceptional service will ensure that clients receive the best possible solutions for their maintenance management needs.

Maxpanda represents TMA’s third acquisition since its 2021 investment from Silversmith Capital Partners. TMA continues to enhance its solutions and services with capabilities to service clients of all sizes and across industries, including education, healthcare, corporate, government, life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and property management organizations.

About TMA Systems

For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons WebTMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Maxpanda

Maxpanda, established in 2011, is a prominent provider of facility maintenance management software that streamlines operations and enhances efficiency. With its intuitive design and robust maintenance management capabilities, Maxpanda is designed to meet the needs of businesses across a range of industries including healthcare, education, hospitality, public works, and manufacturing. Additionally, the software is ideal for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), providing them with a cost-effective and user-friendly solution for their maintenance management needs. For more information on Maxpanda visit www.Maxpanda.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Apryse, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, and Webflow. For more information, including a full list of portfolio investments, visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

