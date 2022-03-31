TLGY Acquisition Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TLGYU, TLGY and TLGYW) (the “Company” or “TLGY”), a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The annual report on Form 10-K, which contains the Company’s audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s website at www.tlgyacquisition.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to mail@tlgyacquisition.com.

About TLGY Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company sponsored by TLGY Sponsors LLC, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on a promising global company—or a company with Asia linkages with the potential to become a global company—with a focus on biopharma or consumer businesses driven by enabling technology.

Contacts

Jin-Goon Kim



Founder and Chief Executive Officer



c/o TLGY Sponsors LLC



+852 9731 0995



mail@tlgyacquisition.com

www.tlgyacquisition.com