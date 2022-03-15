Home Business Wire Tivoli Lighting Introduces Vast Cove Light Palette with DMX/RDM or DMX/Auto Addressable...
Business Wire

Tivoli Lighting Introduces Vast Cove Light Palette with DMX/RDM or DMX/Auto Addressable Protocols for Precise Architectural Lighting Control

di Business Wire

Multiple RGB+W-CCT and flexible connectors accommodate curved architectural lighting spaces

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its Vast Cove Light Palette available in multiple RGB+W-CCT with DMX and RDM protocol for maximum lighting control of architectural lighting in commercial, hospitality, museum, municipal, school and university applications.

Vast Cove Palette are multiple intensity dimmable fixtures that delivers up to 900 lumens per foot while consuming only 12.0 watts while operating on a self-ballasted 120 VAC or 277 VAC. It is available with RGB color mixing and a dedicated white chip ranging from 27000K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5300K, and 6000K with a high 94 CRI and a 115° beam angle and offers dimming capabilities with DMX. Vast Cove Palette comes in compact, low-profile 1- and 4-foot sections to fit in tight spaces with a maximum run-up to 120 feet. Available options include DMX with RDM (remote device management) or DMX with auto addressing protocols.

Designed for easy installation, the Vast Cove Light Palette features surface mounting brackets with adjustable clips to fit angled and curved spaces.

The Vast Cove Light Palette is IP52-rated for protection from limited dust ingress and is CE, ETLus, and RoHS listed. It will perform in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F and comes with a five-year limited warranty. The long-lasting fixture maintains 70% of its lumens for 60,000 hours.

For more information about the Vast Cove Light Palette, visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/vast-cove-light-palette/, call 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

Contacts

Brian Bloom

Falls Communications

bbloom@fallsandco.com
216-696-0229

Articoli correlati

Praetorian Launches Chariot Total Attack Lifecycle Solution to Help Overburdened Security Teams Defend Their Expanding Attack Surface

Business Wire Business Wire -
New platform combines AI-based attack surface management automation with offensive security managed services to identify exposures and prioritize risk...
Continua a leggere

Gurobi Releases Study Revealing How Mathematical Optimization Impacts Financial Services Firms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Over half of respondents report that mathematical optimization is critical to their business. BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, creator of...
Continua a leggere

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in Flint, MI

Business Wire Business Wire -
WJRT-TV, WNEM-TV, WSMH, WEYI-TV and WBSF Begin Broadcasting with New Technology FLINT, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flint’s leading television stations today began broadcasting with...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Praetorian Launches Chariot Total Attack Lifecycle Solution to Help Overburdened Security Teams Defend Their...

Business Wire