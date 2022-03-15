Tivoli Lighting Introduces Vast Cove Light Palette with DMX/RDM or DMX/Auto Addressable Protocols for Precise Architectural Lighting Control

Multiple RGB+W-CCT and flexible connectors accommodate curved architectural lighting spaces

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its Vast Cove Light Palette available in multiple RGB+W-CCT with DMX and RDM protocol for maximum lighting control of architectural lighting in commercial, hospitality, museum, municipal, school and university applications.

Vast Cove Palette are multiple intensity dimmable fixtures that delivers up to 900 lumens per foot while consuming only 12.0 watts while operating on a self-ballasted 120 VAC or 277 VAC. It is available with RGB color mixing and a dedicated white chip ranging from 27000K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5300K, and 6000K with a high 94 CRI and a 115° beam angle and offers dimming capabilities with DMX. Vast Cove Palette comes in compact, low-profile 1- and 4-foot sections to fit in tight spaces with a maximum run-up to 120 feet. Available options include DMX with RDM (remote device management) or DMX with auto addressing protocols.

Designed for easy installation, the Vast Cove Light Palette features surface mounting brackets with adjustable clips to fit angled and curved spaces.

The Vast Cove Light Palette is IP52-rated for protection from limited dust ingress and is CE, ETLus, and RoHS listed. It will perform in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F and comes with a five-year limited warranty. The long-lasting fixture maintains 70% of its lumens for 60,000 hours.

For more information about the Vast Cove Light Palette, visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/vast-cove-light-palette/, call 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

