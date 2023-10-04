Tivoli Lighting Introduces Quick Ship Program

New program guarantees expedited delivery of wide range of products for custom commercial and residential applications





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting announces its Tivoli Quick Ship Program that guarantees its lighting products will be received within seven (7) days in North America. The Quick Ship Program was developed for fast-moving construction projects to ensure that schedules are met for a wide range of architectural lighting products without sacrificing quality and performance. The program includes a wide range of products includes:

ADAPT Commercial 120V String Light which comes in standard 48′, 120V strand and an E26 medium base socket. The LED filament light engine is encapsulated by 11 unique ADAPT glassware globes with G125 or ST19 profiles and is available in black or white with 24″ OC socket spacing.

ADAPT Pendant that is designed for use in interior spaces to connect with exterior elements. It comes in multiple styles, shapes, materials and colors with matching cords and drop anchors.

LINElight, a quick-connect system that creates a seamless visual between fixtures resulting in an uninterrupted line of light. It is available in multiple color temperatures, sizes, and patterns for interior aesthetic architectural lighting.

Magic Linear Bar, which offers amazing resolution at 3 pixels per foot and perfect light synchronization with ARTNET system and ESD protection. Designed for architectural facade, bridge, and media display applications, it provides dynamic resolution control ranging from the entire fixture length down to 4”.

TivoLite Vintage Bulbs with vintage LED filament series produces high luminous efficacy, while saving up to 90% energy compared to standard incandescent bulbs.

Durable and flexible TivoTape HO full roll with a 3 oz. copper trace that provides excellent heat dissipation and consistent color throughout recommended maximum run lengths.

TivoTape SB full roll, a durable and flexible lighting solution with a 3oz. copper trace for excellent heat dissipation and consistent color throughout a recommended maximum run length.

VAST Cove Palette, which is a DMX with RDM (remote device management) protocol and a self-ballasted 120V-277V AC feature. It is available in multiple RGB+W CCTs and flexible connectors to accommodate curved applications.

VAST Cove Static, an industry-first, patent-pending dual dimming system with built-in ELV and 0-10V protocol and a self-ballasted 120V-277V AC feature. It is also available in multiple CCTs and flexible connectors to accommodate curved applications.

The Tivoli Quick Ship Program makes ordering easy. All Quick Ship purchase orders must be clearly titled “Quick Ship” at submission. Orders are on a first-come, first-served basis and fulfilled based on the current available inventory, with no guarantees that the specific configuration of products requested (optic, color, length, etc.) will be available for quick shipping. Prioritize your experience by ensuring stock availability before placing your order with online inventory updates, or simply reach out to a Tivoli sales associate for lightning-fast assistance.

For more information about the Tivoli Quick Ship Program, contact Tivoli at 714-957-6101 or visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-quick-ship-program.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

Contacts

Brian Bloom



Falls & Co.



bbloom@fallsandco.com

216-696-0229