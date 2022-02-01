Home Business Wire Tivoli Lighting Introduces ADAPT Pendant Series to Provide Mix-and-Match Options for Designers
Tivoli Lighting Introduces ADAPT Pendant Series to Provide Mix-and-Match Options for Designers

New ADAPT light string series adds another design element to connect interior spaces with exterior lighting

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces ADAPT Pendant, a series of designer pendants with anchoring hardware, an LED light engine and glassware to provide multiple mix-and-match interior lighting options.

The ADAPT Pendant is available in multiple styles, shapes, materials and colors, enabling designers to find the perfect lighting solution. With 11 globe options to choose from, ADAPT Pendant becomes an exceptionally versatile system for designers. All of the globes are conformal coated with shatter- resistant silicone to reduce fragmenting, should the glass break. The pendants also have a matching cord and drop anchor to accommodate different hanging configurations as a means to overcome difficult applications.

In addition, the ADAPT Pendants are available in three distinct LED light engines, including COB (Chip On Board), pillar with frosted tip, and filament with a high 80+ CRI. The COB and pillar LEDs deliver 350 lumens, while consuming only 3 watts in 2700K, 4000K and 6500K. Meanwhile, the filament LED provides 400 lumens while consuming only 4 watts and is available in 2700K. All three LED light engines operate at 100-277 VAC.

IP54 rated for indoor applications, ADAPT Pendant maintains 70% of its lumens at 40,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty. The fixture is cULus listed to comply with North American safety standards. For more information about the ADAPT Pendant, contact Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101 or visit (https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/adapt-pendant/ ).

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

Brian Bloom

Falls Communications

bbloom@fallscommunications.com
216-696-0229

