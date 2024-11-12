Home Business Wire Tivoli Lighting Expands Color Options With Flexile LG and SM Series for...
Tivoli Lighting Expands Color Options With Flexile LG and SM Series for More Creative Options for Architectural Aesthetic Applications

Energy-efficient Flexile series offers red, green, blue and amber colors in a 360° bendable lighted surface free from shadows for intricate shapes and patterns

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting now introduces its Flexile LG and SM Series of flexible fixtures in solid color options to enable lighting designers to create unique and intricate lighting patterns without any shadowing. Created for interior aesthetic architectural applications, the Flexile LG and SM Series provides a traditional neon 360° lighted surface that illuminate uniformly for more efficient lighting than neon.


Ideal for architectural, entertainment, commercial and food-grade environments, Flexile LG and SM Series are now available in Amber, Red, Green, Blue, 2300K, 2700K, 3000K and 4000K with a UV-stabilized food-grade environmental silicone housing that resists saline solutions, acids, alkali, corrosive gases, yellowing and cracking. Both series operate on low-voltage 24-volt DC power, producing up to 300 – 400 lumens while only consuming 4.5 watts per foot. Maximum runs are 16.25 feet mechanical and 20 feet electrical. Precise dimming is controlled by MLV, ELV, 0-10V, DMX, and TRIAC.

Flexile LG Series provides a 2.5-inch bend radius with a 0.98-inch diameter for almost any shape. Complementing the LG Series with its 0.71-inch diameter, Flexile SM Series offers superior flexibility with a 2-inch radius bend for additional design possibilities. Surface mounting options include clear polycarbonate clips and a 6.5 feet open or closed channel for seamless illumination. Additional mounting options include 4-foot and 6-foot clear tubing for continuous straight runs with optional cable or rigid suspension hardware that can be adjusted in the field for desired height.

Rated for dry applications, both Flexile LG and SM Series are UL, CE and RoHS listed and will perform in temperatures from -13°F to 140°F with a 70,000-hour performance life. A five-year limited warranty comes standard.

For more information about the Flexile LG and SM Series, visit (https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/flexile-lg-system/ and https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/flexile-sm/), or call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

