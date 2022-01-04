Tivoli Lighting Adds Custom Etching and CCT Capabilities to Its Aurora Wall Sconce

Slim-profile, interior fixture is available in multiple designs and lengths with CCT options for commercial, municipal and residential applications

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting now offers custom etching and CCT capabilities to its Aurora Wall Sconce, a popular slim-profile fixture. Available in multiple Deco designs, color temperatures and fixture sizes, the Aurora Wall Sconce combines beautiful form with functional lighting for commercial, municipal and residential applications.

The elegant sconce can be etched with custom designs including logos, names and room numbers, making it ideal for hotels, hospitals and office buildings. Along with its slim 2-3/16-inch profile, the Aurora Wall Sconce has a light output range from 661 to 2170 lumens and is compatible with TRIAC 120V dimmer to meet a wide range of illumination requirements.

With its new CCT capabilities, the Aurora Wall Sconce can be quickly adjusted to 3000K, 4000K, 5300K and 6500K with an 80+ CRI operating at 100-277 VAC. All of the Aurora Deco designs come in 12-, 24-, 36- and 48-inch fixtures lengths and feature a proprietary adjustable wall mounting system for quick and easy installation.

Designed for a long performance life, the Aurora Wall Sconce maintains 70% of its lumens at 60,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty. The fixture is ETL listed to comply with North American safety standards. For more information about the Aurora Wall Sconce, contact Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101 or visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/aurora/ and https://youtu.be/IBJXSlTg2pA

About Tivoli



With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

Contacts

Brian Bloom



Falls Communications



bbloom@fallscommunications.com

216-696-0229