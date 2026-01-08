Tiugo Technologies Appoints Matt Quarles as Chief Revenue Officer

Senior executive will drive customer and sales strategy and growth for Tiugo’s powerful family of developer tools, including TinyMCE, CKEditor, Uploadcare and ButterCMS.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiugo Technologies, a PSG portfolio company offering a collection of market-leading developer tools in the content creation and digital collaboration markets, announced today the appointment of Matt Quarles as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Quarles will employ his deep expertise to lead strategic initiatives across the Tiugo brand portfolio, including:

Further scaling enterprise growth from a position of market leadership.

Strengthening and expanding executive-level relations while accelerating existing customer growth.

Unifying go-to-market execution for all Tiugo brands.

Providing greater consistency and discipline to inbound and outbound sales endeavors.

Supporting customers as content workflows and demands evolve.

Aiding customers in the adoption of new capabilities, including AI, alongside existing workflows.

“Matt’s extensive experience in advancing enterprise growth and architecting and executing strategic sales and customer initiatives makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” noted Mark Hatton, CEO of Tiugo Technologies. “His vision will truly integrate our go-to-market approach and enhance and broaden relationships across our global customer base.”

Quarles comes to Tiugo from his CRO role at Salt Security, a provider of SaaS-based, end-to-end API security solutions, where his global responsibilities included sales, account management, sales engineering, solutions architecture, customer success and revenue operations. Previously, he was the CRO of software platform providers Evident ID, Ionic Security (acquired by Twilio) and Posit PBC. He also enjoyed an eight-year career at Accenture, during which he received consistent promotions. Before that, he served as a distinguished executive enterprise sales leader during Google Cloud's start-up phase.

“Tiugo plays a critical role in how organizations create and manage content, and that role is becoming even more important as AI accelerates,” said Quarles. “Customers don’t just need AI – they need confidence that what AI produces fits seamlessly into their workflows, standards, and governance models. This is the right moment for Tiugo to help customers bridge that gap, and I’m excited to work with the team to scale an enterprise motion that delivers real, durable value.”

About Tiugo Technologies

Tiugo Technologies is a launchpad for new developer platforms, helping software companies accelerate growth, increase operating efficiency and scale their business. As an affiliate of PSG, Tiugo aims to assemble a portfolio of API-first, market-leading developer platforms focused on content creation and digital collaboration. Bringing together top-class content experiences with an objective to succeed in the competitive developer platform market, Tiugo’s collection of companies offers holistic, differentiated solutions that create more value together than they can alone. Tiugo’s current family of brands includes ButterCMS, Tiny Technologies, CKSource and Uploadcare. Explore how Tiugo is shaping the digital content future at tiugotech.com.

