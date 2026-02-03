TITANS Network Launches Advanced Fixed Wireless Failover Solution for Always-On Connectivity

Reliable, intelligent backup keeps businesses and communities connected when it matters most

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TITANS Network, powered by Global Telecom Engineering, today announced the launch of enhanced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) failover capabilities designed to deliver uninterrupted connectivity for business and residential customers—even during outages, severe weather, or network disruptions.

Built for environments where downtime is not an option, TITANS Network’s advanced failover solution continuously monitors connectivity and automatically switches to backup pathways when primary connections are compromised. The result: seamless business continuity, reduced operational risk, and peace of mind for customers who depend on reliable, high-performance connectivity.

We’ve Got You Covered

Whether facing infrastructure outages, network congestion, or unexpected disruptions, TITANS Network’s intelligent failover technology ensures customers stay online without manual intervention. Backup connectivity activates instantly, keeping critical operations, remote workforces, and connected services running smoothly.

Rest Easy with TITANS

TITANS Network works around the clock—detecting issues in real time and routing traffic across available networks to minimize downtime. Customers don’t have to think about failover. It just works.

Key Benefits Include:

Automatic failover with no manual intervention

Minimal transition time between primary and backup connections

24/7 network monitoring with intelligent routing

Designed for business continuity and everyday reliability

“Our customers rely on connectivity for work, operations, education, and staying connected,” said Dr. Michael Irizarry, CTO. “TITANS Network’s failover technology removes the stress of outages by ensuring connectivity is always there—when it matters most.”

The enhanced FWA failover solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations that depend on high-availability networks. By combining intelligent routing, real-time monitoring, and multi-path connectivity, TITANS Network continues to raise the bar for fixed wireless reliability.

“Our goal is simple: keep customers connected no matter what,” Ahmad Malkawi, CEO. “With TITANS Network’s enhanced failover capabilities, businesses gain the confidence that their network won’t be the weak link during critical moments.”

About TITANS Network

At TITANS Network, we don’t just offer 5G solutions — we offer smarter, faster, and more cost-effective connectivity designed to outperform the competition at every level. Unlike many industry options that either lock you into high-cost plans or offer limited functionality, our TITAN5000 and TITAN5100 deliver premium performance at accessible pricing, without compromise. For more information about TITANS Network and its failover connectivity solutions, visit www.titansnet.com

About Global Telecom Engineering

Global Telecom Engineering delivers cutting-edge 5G and IoT connectivity solutions. Renowned for innovation and reliability, Global Telecom empowers networks to be more efficient, scalable, and resilient. Learn more at: https://glob-tel.com

