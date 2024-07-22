Home Business Wire Titanium Ventures Hits 100 Investments, Honored by NASDAQ
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100investments–Hot on the heels of its rebrand, Titanium Ventures (formerly Telstra Ventures) has been honored by NASDAQ, after reaching its 100th investment since inception in 2011. The U.S. and Australia-based firm has a strong track record in identifying and scaling the most promising companies across a variety of AI, digital and software sectors. Its unique approach to using data science insights to drive the investment process and leveraging its strategic channel partners to generate revenue for its portfolio, has led to Titanium Ventures’ success.




This milestone is a true testament to Titanium Ventures’ LPs and entrepreneurs, and the firm chose to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment in an iconic way – with a team visit to NASDAQ. During the visit, the NASDAQ screen in Times Square congratulated the company, posting its success on the screen at the opening bell.

“This is an exciting next chapter in our story,” said San Francisco-based Managing Partner, Mark Sherman. “It is a credit to our team, our proprietary data science insights, our revenue acceleration program for our portfolio companies, and of course the support of our 50 LPs. Titanium Ventures will continue to accelerate the extraordinary, fueling the growth of transformational leaders, that’s what we have done for over a decade and that’s what our investors and founders expect from us in the decades to come.”

Over the past 13 years, with US $944M funds under management, Titanium Ventures has invested in 100 portfolio companies during which there have been 12 IPOs, 18 unicorns and 43 liquidity events which have returned US $673M cash to investors.

Since the firm’s inception, it has generated more than US $580M of revenue for its portfolio companies across 1,600 enterprise customers via 20 channel partners.

Sydney-based Managing Partner Matthew Koertge added, “It is extremely exciting to see the progress we have made as a firm on our journey from our first to our 100th investment,” said Koertge. “Whilst our investment strategy has been consistent, we have been deeply focussed on continuous learning and making countless incremental improvements along the way. Our team, our platform and our track record places us in a very powerful position for our next 100 investments.”

ABOUT TITANIUM VENTURES

Titanium Ventures Accelerates the Extraordinary – the venture capital firm fuels the growth of standout disruptors. In its first eleven years, 100 investments have generated 43 liquidity events including Auth0, BigCommerce, Box, Cloopen, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, GitLab, Nasuni, OpenGov and Snap. To date, Titanium Ventures’ Revenue Acceleration Platform has driven >US $580M in revenue for its portfolio companies, extending their reach across the U.S., Australia, Asia, and the UK. In 2022, the firm announced the close of its third fund, bringing Funds Under Management to US $944M. To see Titanium Ventures’ full portfolio and learn more, visit www.ti.vc.

Contacts

US MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristen Grossi

talkTECH

Kristen@talktechcomm.com

