Titan Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups

Titan Honored for Achievements Towards Building a New, Modern Fidelity and Launching the First Actively Managed Portfolio of Cryptocurrency Assets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CB Insights today named Titan to the fourth annual Fintech 250, a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year’s list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights’ Future of Fintech conference in New York City.





“This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it’s also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We’re excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead.”

“Being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 List is a testament to the hard work and forward thinking of the Titan team to reimagine the investment management and fintech ecosystem,” said Clay Gardner, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, Titan. “Since Joe Percoco, Max Bernardy and I founded Titan four years ago, we’ve seen incredible momentum with our retail investor clients. What’s been most satisfying is to see the lives we’ve changed for the better by democratizing access to elite investment products and insights previously available to only the ultra-wealthy. We’re building the next Fidelity. So far, so good.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

HOW TITAN WORKS

What Fidelity and its iconic mutual funds were for baby boomers, Titan is for new generations of investors. Titan is the first DTC, mobile-first investment platform where everyday investors, irrespective of wealth, can have their capital actively-managed by investment experts in long-term strategies. Like investment giants before it, the initial strategies on Titan’s platform are predominantly in stocks (for instance, its large cap growth strategy called “Flagship” aims to be a modern version of the revered Magellan Fund). But the platform is quickly expanding into other asset classes, entering new territory where legacy players have yet to tread.

In July, Titan closed $58M in Series B fundraising led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from existing investors including General Catalyst, BoxGroup, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures. In August, the company announced the official launch of Titan Crypto the first-ever actively managed portfolio of cryptocurrency assets available to all U.S. investors*. The mobile-first investment company allows Titan clients to access the world’s top growth investments with no previous knowledge or understanding of cryptocurrency and zero performance-based fees or lock-ups.

Fintech 250 2021: Investment Highlights

Unicorns : 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round

: 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21)

: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21) Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD

: Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD Global representation : 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year’s winners are based in 26 countries, including France, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

: 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year’s winners are based in 26 countries, including France, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Top VC investor : Ribbit Capital is the most active investor in this year’s Fintech 250 companies, having invested in 62 deals since 2016. Since 2019, Ribbit has participated in 41 deals with this cohort of companies, including Nubank, Uala, Brex, Vouch, Razorpay, and BharatPe. Tiger Global Management and Accel were close behind with 57 and 55 deals, respectively.

The Fintech 250 Companies (in alphabetical order):

Addepar Deel Next Insurance TaxBit ADDI Deliverect NIUM Thimble Agicap Deserve Notarize Thunes Airbase Digit Insurance Nova Credit Tide Airwallex Divvy Homes Nubank Tipalti Alan DriveWealth Nymbus Titan Albert EBANX Ocrolus Toss Alchemy Embroker Onfido Tractable Alloy Enfuce Opay Trade Republic AlphaSense EquityBee Orum Tradeshift Alto IRA Ethos Technologies Pacaso Treasury Prime Amber Group Extend Papaya Global Truebill Amount Fairmarkit Pave TrueLayer Anchorage Digital FalconX Paxos Truework Arturo Finix Payments PayCargo Trulioo At-Bay Finoa Payfazz Trumid Atom Finance Finxact PayFit Trust & Will Autobooks Fireblocks PayMongo Uala AvidXchange FloQast PaySend Unit Balance Flutterwave Paystand Unqork Belvo Flyhomes Pennylane Upgrade Bestow Fondeadora Petal Valon Betterment Forter Pie Insurance Varo Bank BharatPe Freo Pilot.com Vise Bitcoin Suisse FTX Pine Labs Vouch Insurance Bitpanda Fundbox Pipe Wealthfront Bitso Genesis Global Plaid Technologies WeBull Bitwise Asset Management Glia Pleo wefox Blockchain.com GoCardless PolicyGenius WeLab BlockDaemon Greenlight PPRO Wyre BlockFi Greenwood PrimaryBid Xendit BlueVine Groww Produce Pay Xfers Bolt Guideline Public YieldStreet Borrowell Gusto Qonto Zego Bought By Many Hash Qualia Zenoti Brex Hi Marley Quantexa ZEPZ Brightflag HighRadius QuintoAndar Zeta C2FO HMBradley Railsbank Cambridge Mobile Telematics HomeLight Rally Capchase Hometap Ramp Financial Capital Float Human Interest Rapyd Capitolis Hyperscience Razorpay Carta HYPR Recharge CashFree iCapital Network Relay Payments Cedar Immuta Remote Celo Juniper Square Reserve Trust CertiK Khatabook Revolut Chainalysis Klarna Rhino ChargeBee Technologies Konfio Rho Business Banking Check Ladder Ripple Checkout.com LeaseLock Roofstock Chime Ledger Scalable Capital Chipper Cash Lili Settle Clear Lithic Signifyd Clearco Loft SimpleNexus Clip Lukka Snapdocs Coalition Luko Snappy App Codat Lunar Socotra CoinDCX M1 Finance Socure ComplyAdvantage Mambu Solarisbank Copper.co MANTL Spendesk Corvus Insurance Melio SpotOn Cowbell Cyber Mercury Spruce Holdings CRED Messari Stampli Credit Sesame Mission Lane Starling Bank Creditas MobileCoin Stash Cross River Bank Modulr StashAway Current Mollie Step Mobile CyberCube Monzo Stripe DailyPay MX Technologies Sunbit Dapper Labs Narmi Synthetix

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Titan

Titan is the new-guard investment platform bringing premier investment management to the everyday investor, seeking to rival giants Fidelity and BlackRock. Based in downtown Manhattan, Titan was founded by Clayton Gardner, Maxwell Bernardy, and Joe Percoco. Similar to the mutual fund platforms of the past, Titan has a fleet of open-access actively-managed strategies. Unlike legacy players, Titan is mobile-first, enabling investors to have an investment experience directly with the end investment managers. Titan’s mission is to lead the world to better wealth and be the investing authority for its generation. Check out Titan at www.titan.com.

*At launch, Titan Crypto will be available to all U.S. residents except those with home addresses in New York. Our custodial partner is still awaiting regulatory approval to offer crypto to New York residents. We’ll notify all waitlist signups once New York residents are approved to use Titan Crypto.

Contacts

Jack Taylor PR



Morgan Kilmer



816.868.5229



titan@jacktaylorpr.com