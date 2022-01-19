Titan GPS, Powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, Obtains Canadian ELD Certification

Titan GPS is the first ELD to be certified by the CSA Group

EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Titan GPS (“Company”), powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, a leader in GPS telematics, today announced it has obtained Canadian Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Certification, becoming the first ELD solution to be certified by CSA Group against the requirements published by Transport Canada. Certification of the Titan GPS ELD 2.0 solution represents several industry breakthroughs while also providing the opportunity to better serve fleets nationwide.

The company boasts the first and only certified ELD solution that offers alternate day start time. The solution is also compatible with both Apple iOS and Android, aligning with customers who have a mixed-device environment as well as customers with a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy. The functionality of alternate day start time is critical for customers who need an ELD partner who fits their operational workflows – not a solution that forces them into a box. The Titan ELD 2.0 solution goes even further, integrating with the company’s in-field application that provides digital forms, vehicle inspection, document management, time tracking, and more – all of which are increasingly vital to fleets that are digitizing their paperwork and operational workflows for maximum ROI.

“Our certification comes after months of dedication from our CTO, Emma Wu, and her exceptionally talented Product team,” said Ben Jensen Jr., Founder and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions. “The fact that we are the first company to achieve certification through CSA Group with the flexible functionality we offer is a true reflection of Titan GPS realizing our vision. We are making the world a better, safer place one data point at a time with an ELD solution that works for our customers, not against them.”

About Titan GPS: Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, is an innovator and leader in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, and workflow optimization. The company has been trusted by thousands of fleet operators across North America since 2004. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with its US HQ in Phoenix, AZ, the company is rapidly growing as it continues to lead with best-in-class customer support.

