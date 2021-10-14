Tipalti Announces Expansion of Finance Operations Capabilities with Mobile App Experience and Invoice-based Collaboration

Integrations with expense management and tax filing partners extend Tipalti’s value

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tipalti, the leading global payables automation company, today announced at Illuminate, its inaugural conference, the expansion of its financial operations capabilities. This follows the announcements on day one of the conference of an AP-controlled corporate payment card, a procurement and payables integrated solution, and a UK-optimized solution and company expansion to Europe with headquarters in London.

“Growing companies are often faced with the unfortunate choice of either hiring staff to manage AP or building out a complex financial tech stack with a mix of homegrown tools and point solutions,” said Roby Baruch, Chief Product Officer at Tipalti. “Our latest innovations are centered around businesses that need to move quickly, scale efficiently, communicate smoothly, and build out their global finance operations with minimal system development and integration.”

Invoices on the go and adding contextual tribal knowledge to invoice workflow

Tipalti announced a new mobile app experience that allows business users to save time by reviewing and approving multiple invoices with minimal taps.

Additionally, Tipalti introduced new collaborative workflow features to enable greater collaboration at the invoice level to streamline communications around invoices. Finance teams and approvers can engage in discussions within the context of an invoice, simplifying questions and maintaining contextual tribal knowledge about spend. Approvers can also easily reference existing contracts and past invoices when asked to approve invoices.

Expanding capabilities for Tipalti as an engine of finance operations

Tipalti has announced new integrations with complementary financial tech stack providers to extend the value of its platform for users.

The company now integrates with expense management solution Expensify to link global employee expenses to provide greater visibility on spend for management and to easily reimburse employees around the globe through Tipalti as part of their regular payment runs.

To reduce tax season workload, the company has introduced a new integration with Zenwork Tax1099 to provide direct 1099 IRS filing, eliminating the need to process and mail 1099 statements by hand. Finance teams can send all tax details out of Tipalti’s remittance data for Zenwork processing.

Also announced is a new configurable approval rules engine, complemented by Tipalti Pi, the platform’s machine-learning-assistant. Finance teams can easily arrange invoice and line-level approval workflows with a drag-and-drop user interface.

